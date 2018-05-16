Water and Ice Available to JCP&L Customers

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) continues to restore service to customers who lost power due to the intense thunderstorms and high winds that blew through the region late yesterday. JCP&L expects the vast majority of the remaining 35,000 customers to be restored to service by late Thursday.
The hardest hit counties include, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren in northern New Jersey. JCP&L is offering free water and ice to customers remaining out of service. Customers can pick up water and ice at the following locations:
ACME:
530 Rt. 515, Vernon
455 Rt. 23 N, Sussex
152 Rt. 94, Blairstown
5774 Berkshire Valley Rd., Oak Ridge
Kings:
100 Morristown Rd., Bernardsville
115 Hawkins Place, Boonton
393 Main Street, Chatham
184 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park
977 Valley Rd., Gillette
88 East Main Street, Mendham
191 South Street, Morristown
778 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills
784 Springfield Ave., Summit
64 Mt. Blvd., Brady Shopping Center, Warren
531 Rt. 22 and Rt. 523, Whitehouse Station
ShopRite:
93 Morristown Rd., Bernardsville
727 Morris Turnpike, Springfield
1153 Valley Rd., Stirling
641 Shunpike Rd., Chatham
195 Rt. 206, Chester
224 Main Street, Millburn
178-190 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown
1207 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg
50 Rt. 513, Building D, Clinton
272 Rt. 202 and Rt. 31, Flemington
314 Rt. 15, Wharton Borough
437 Rt. 46, Rockaway Township
127 Water St., Newton
100 Rt. 23, Franklin
90 Bartley Rd., Flanders
281 Rt. 10, Succasunna
75 Rt. 46, Netcong
Rt. 57 and Allen St., Hackettstown
90 Rt. 206, Stanhope
2555 Pennington Rd, Pennington
3166 Rt. 22, Somerville
Weis Market
293 Rt. 206, Mt. Olive Township
JCP&L reminds customers to report outages by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877) or by clicking the "Report Outage" link at www.jcp-l.com. For updated outage information, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.
Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.
JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.
