Water and Ice Available to JCP&L Customers

The hardest hit counties include, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren in northern New Jersey. JCP&L is offering free water and ice to customers remaining out of service. Customers can pick up water and ice at the following locations:

ACME:

530 Rt. 515, Vernon

455 Rt. 23 N, Sussex

152 Rt. 94, Blairstown

5774 Berkshire Valley Rd., Oak Ridge

Kings:

100 Morristown Rd., Bernardsville

115 Hawkins Place, Boonton

393 Main Street, Chatham

184 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park

977 Valley Rd., Gillette

88 East Main Street, Mendham

191 South Street, Morristown

778 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills

784 Springfield Ave., Summit

64 Mt. Blvd., Brady Shopping Center, Warren

531 Rt. 22 and Rt. 523, Whitehouse Station

ShopRite:

93 Morristown Rd., Bernardsville

727 Morris Turnpike, Springfield

1153 Valley Rd., Stirling

641 Shunpike Rd., Chatham

195 Rt. 206, Chester

224 Main Street, Millburn

178-190 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown

1207 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg

50 Rt. 513, Building D, Clinton

272 Rt. 202 and Rt. 31, Flemington

314 Rt. 15, Wharton Borough

437 Rt. 46, Rockaway Township

127 Water St., Newton

100 Rt. 23, Franklin

90 Bartley Rd., Flanders

281 Rt. 10, Succasunna

75 Rt. 46, Netcong

Rt. 57 and Allen St., Hackettstown

90 Rt. 206, Stanhope

2555 Pennington Rd, Pennington

3166 Rt. 22, Somerville

Weis Market

293 Rt. 206, Mt. Olive Township

JCP&L reminds customers to report outages by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877) or by clicking the "Report Outage" link at www.jcp-l.com. For updated outage information, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

