Water and Wastewater Pipe Market to Grow by USD 22.95 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Urbanization and AI-Led Market Transformation- Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global water and wastewater pipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Increasing urban population globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing popularity of anti-microbial pipes.. However, environmental impact of pipe materials poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Holdings SA, Astral Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Geberit International AG, Georg Fischer Ltd., ISCO Industries, JM Eagle Inc, Logan Clay Products LLC, McWane Inc., Mueller Water Products Inc, Nippon Steel Corp., Northwest Pipe Co, Pipelife International GmbH, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tenaris SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Wavin BV.

Water And Wastewater Pipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22954.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Holdings SA, Astral Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Geberit International AG, Georg Fischer Ltd., ISCO Industries, JM Eagle Inc, Logan Clay Products LLC, McWane Inc., Mueller Water Products Inc, Nippon Steel Corp., Northwest Pipe Co, Pipelife International GmbH, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tenaris SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Wavin BV

Market Driver

The water and wastewater pipe market is witnessing a notable trend towards the use of anti-microbial pipes due to rising concerns over water quality and public health. These pipes are designed with materials or coatings that inhibit bacterial, fungal, and other microorganism growth, ensuring cleaner water supplies and reducing contamination risks. This trend is particularly significant in sectors like healthcare, food processing, and residential plumbing. In March 2024, Aliaxis introduced the first anti-microbial UPVC pipes in India, utilizing silver ion technology for comprehensive antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antialgal protection. These pipes offer 90% protection against bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and 40% protection against algae, making them ideal for transporting clean drinking water in buildings. With increasing public health concerns and regulatory pressures, the demand for anti-microbial pipes is projected to rise, positively impacting the growth of the global water and wastewater pipe market.

The water and wastewater pipe market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing water demand and population growth. With water availability becoming a concern in many regions, water service firms are turning to innovative solutions like desalination techniques and Energy Star water products. However, aging infrastructure and contamination issues pose challenges. Live surveillance using IoT technology and improved manufacturing standards are key trends. Sewage and wastewater treatment are crucial for public health. Developing economies require infrastructure upgrades, with plastic-based pipes like Polypropylene gaining popularity for their affordability and sustainability. Urban progress brings water main breaks and repair expenses, highlighting the need for water conservation and groundwater depletion mitigation. Agriculture also contributes to water usage and wastewater generation. Strategic activities include manufacturing low-quality controls and setting new manufacturing standards. Overall, the market focuses on sustainability, water demand management, and wastewater management.

Market Challenges

The water and wastewater pipe market faces significant challenges due to environmental concerns. Plastic pipes, such as PVC and HDPE, while offering advantages of durability and cost-effectiveness, contribute to environmental pollution as they are not biodegradable and can persist in landfills for decades. Their production involves the use of petrochemicals, contributing to carbon emissions and environmental degradation. Additionally, chemical leaching from pipes into water supplies can affect water quality and pose health risks. Old, decommissioned pipes, particularly those made from lead or asbestos, present environmental hazards during disposal. Lead pipes can contaminate drinking water, posing health risks, while asbestos-cement pipes require careful handling to avoid environmental contamination and health hazards. These environmental impacts pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global water and wastewater pipe market during the forecast period.

The Water and Wastewater Pipe market faces several challenges. Energy Star water efficiency standards require pipes that use less energy for water transportation. Construction activities must adhere to strict pipe specifications for water distribution networks. Low-quality controls and manufacturing standards lead to water main breaks and costly repairs. Water scarcity increases the demand for sustainable materials like plastic pipes, but ensuring they meet municipal standards can be a challenge. Developing economies need affordable, economical pipes for urban progress and wastewater management. Desalination facilities require specialized pipes, such as plastic or metal. Agriculture also demands efficient irrigation systems. Strategic activities include manufacturing Plastic Water Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Concrete Pipes, as well as Clay Pipes. Population increase fuels water demand and wastewater generation. Smart distribution systems, like Hycleen Automation and local manufacturers, can help meet these challenges. Sewage and wastewater treatment are crucial for sustainability. Production shutdowns can disrupt supply chains. Pipe materials must meet utility distribution network requirements and be sustainable.

ction shutdowns can disrupt supply chains. Pipe materials must meet utility distribution network requirements and be sustainable.

Segment Overview

This water and wastewater pipe market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Plastic pipe

1.2 Ductile iron pipe

1.3 Others Application 2.1 Water supply and distribution

2.2 Wastewater management Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Plastic pipe- The Water and Wastewater Pipe Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing infrastructure development and water management projects worldwide. Governments and utilities invest in piping systems to provide clean water and manage wastewater efficiently. Factors like population growth, urbanization, and stringent regulations drive market expansion. Key players focus on innovation and sustainability to meet evolving customer needs and regulatory requirements.

Research Analysis

The Water and Wastewater Pipe Market is driven by the increasing global water demand due to population growth and the need for improved sanitation. With the aging infrastructure and the rise of health problems related to contaminated water, there is a growing emphasis on water conservation and the reduction of leakages. The integration of technology, such as live surveillance through the Internet of Things, is revolutionizing the industry, allowing for more efficient water management and the detection of issues in real-time. Water scarcity, groundwater depletion, and pollution are major concerns, leading to the adoption of desalination techniques and the use of Energy Star water-efficient appliances. The market includes various types of pipes, such as plastic, metal, concrete, and clay, each with its unique advantages and applications. Agriculture is a significant consumer of water, and strategic activities in this sector can impact the market. The generation of wastewater and the need for effective wastewater management are also key factors influencing the market. Desalination facilities and plastic water pipes are expected to play a significant role in meeting the increasing water demand.

Market Research Overview

The Water and Wastewater Pipe Market is driven by the growing global water demand due to population increase and urban progress. Sanitation and ensuring clean water supply are becoming increasingly important due to health problems caused by contamination and waterborne diseases. Aging infrastructure, leakages, and water main breaks lead to high repair expenses and water loss. Water conservation is a major concern due to groundwater depletion, pollution, and water scarcity. Desalination techniques and Energy Star water-rated appliances are being adopted for sustainable water management. Construction activities, particularly in developing economies, are driving the demand for economical pipes, including plastic pipes like Polypropylene, and alternative materials like metal and concrete pipes. The market is also witnessing strategic activities in manufacturing, including the adoption of IoT and live surveillance for smart distribution systems, and the implementation of sustainable manufacturing standards. Agriculture is another significant sector driving the demand for water pipes. The market faces challenges such as low-quality controls and manufacturing standards, and the impact of production shutdowns. Sewage and wastewater treatment are crucial for effective water management and sustainability.

