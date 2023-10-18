Water and Wastewater Pumps Market is Set to Reach $10.53 Billion by 2028, Centrifugal Pumps Demand to Soar High - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the water and wastewater pumps market is growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2022-2028.

Water and Wastewater Pumps Market Research Report by Arizton

The water & wastewater pump market has many large companies operating globally, and there are several small and new entrants in some of our emerging markets. Competition among our closest competitors is generally driven by delivery times, application knowledge, experience, expertise, price, breadth of product offerings, contractual terms, previous installation history, and reputation for quality. Some of the largest industry competitors include - Sulzer Pumps, Ebara, SPX FLOW, and others. The vital sources of competitive advantage compete under an extensive range of pumps for industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and power generation industries. A high level of competitive capability through the technological edge, particularly in energy efficiency and digitalization, and through increasing product quality and extensive global network, is expected to create high competition in the market.

Market Size (2028) USD 10.53 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 7.76 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.22 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · High Prevalence of Water-borne Diseases · Rising Focus on Water Reuse and Recycling · Aging Infrastructure of Water Treatment Plants · Launch of Wastewater Treatment Schemes in the Middle East



Municipalities and utilities invest in resilient water infrastructure to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events and natural disasters. Pumps are critical in ensuring a reliable water supply during emergencies, driving demand for backup and emergency systems. Growing concerns about freshwater availability have increased investment in desalination plants and water reuse projects. Both processes require specialized pumps to treat seawater, brackish water, and reclaimed wastewater. However, water pollution, contamination of water sources, and the need for clean drinking water in underserved areas are global challenges. Investments in water treatment, distribution infrastructure, and safe water supply solutions drive the demand for pumps.

Centrifugal Pump Market Share Set to Expand , Positive Displacement Pumps on Rapid Growth Trajectory Over the Next 6 Years

The centrifugal pump segment holds a prominent and critical position in the water & wastewater pump market. Centrifugal pumps are best suited for non-air or vapor-containing liquids with low viscosity and are not widely used in liquids sensitive to shear, especially at high rotational speeds. Centrifugal pumps are widely recognized and utilized for their efficiency, reliability, and versatility in handling water and wastewater applications. They play a crucial role in various stages of water management, from water supply and distribution to wastewater treatment and industrial processes. Thus, they find extensive use in various water and wastewater applications due to their ability to handle both large and small flow rates with varying pressure levels.

The positive displacement pump segment in the water & wastewater pump market offers critical pumping solutions with precise flow control, self-priming capabilities, and versatility in handling various fluids. Their reliability, accuracy, and ability to handle challenging applications, such as slurry pumping and metering, make positive displacement pumps indispensable in the water & wastewater industry. As technology advances and environmental concerns escalate, the positive displacement pump segment is expected to continue evolving to meet the market's growing demands and contribute to sustainable water management practices.

Market Segmentation

Type: Centrifugal and Positive Displacement

Application: Clean water and Wastewater

Distribution Channel: Direct Channel and Indirect Channel

Geography: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Others), APAC (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Others) and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa and Others)

