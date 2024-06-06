Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market size is set to grow by USD 20.84 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for freshwater due to the rise in population to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.63% during the forecast period. Water and wastewater treatment plants generate vast amounts of data from various processes and operations. This data, when properly collected and analyzed, can significantly enhance operational efficiency. Fragmented data collection is a common issue, with silos of data in disconnected systems. Advanced reporting capabilities of integrated systems enable trend analysis, optimizing plant performance and reliability. Continuous monitoring minimizes chemical and energy inputs, reducing process upsets. These smart water technologies increase the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Coagulants and flocculants, Corrosion and scale inhibitors, Biocides and disinfectants, pH adjusters and softeners, and Others), Application (Municipality, Power generation, Pulp and paper, Metal and mining, and Oil and gas and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accepta Water Treatment, Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., Arkema Group, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Carus Group Inc., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Cortec Corp., Danaher Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Ion Exchange India Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd., Solenis, Solvay SA, SUEZ SA, and Thermax Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing water demand and stringent regulations. Key chemicals used include coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants. Sulfate-based and organic coagulants are popular for water treatment, while aluminum and iron-based coagulants are preferred for wastewater.

Flocculants like polymers and inorganic salts help in settling suspended solids. Disinfectants such as chlorine and chloramines ensure water safety. New technologies like advanced oxidation processes and membrane filtration are gaining traction. The use of eco-friendly and cost-effective chemicals is a major trend. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing focus on water reuse and recycling.

Market Challenges

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market faces challenges due to a shortage of skilled labor. In developing countries like India , China , and Russia , this issue negatively impacts local players and major companies alike. Slow payments in the industry limit investment in workforce development. These factors hinder market growth during the forecast period. Skilled workers are essential for maintaining water quality and optimizing treatment processes in the face of seasonal changes and infrastructure demands.

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market faces several challenges. These include the need for effective disinfection using chemicals like Chlorine and Chloramines. The demand for advanced technologies like Ultrafiltration and Reverse Osmosis membranes for water treatment is increasing. However, the high cost of these technologies and the need for continuous maintenance pose challenges.

Additionally, the use of biocides and coagulants like Aluminum Sulfate and Ferric Chloride for water treatment can lead to regulatory challenges due to environmental concerns. The market also requires sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for water treatment chemicals. Overall, the market requires a balance between cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Coagulants and flocculants

1.2 Corrosion and scale inhibitors

1.3 Biocides and disinfectants

1.4 pH adjusters and softeners

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Municipality

2.2 Power generation

2.3 Pulp and paper

2.4 Metal and mining

2.5 Oil and gas and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Coagulants and flocculants- The Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is a significant industry, supplying essential chemicals for purifying water and treating wastewater. Key players produce coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and corrosion inhibitors. These chemicals help remove impurities, settle suspended solids, disinfect water, and protect infrastructure. Market growth is driven by increasing water demand, stringent regulations, and technological advancements. Companies focus on innovation, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness to meet customer needs and stay competitive.

Research Analysis

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market encompasses a wide range of solutions designed to address various impurities in water sources. These impurities include metallic, organic, and non-organic contaminants. Environmental compliance is a significant consideration in this sector, with a focus on freshwater resources and eco-friendly chemicals such as biodegradable compounds.

Waste and energy usage are crucial factors, as is global water quality and adherence to environmental regulations. Advanced treatment chemicals are employed to tackle emerging challenges, such as microplastics and desalination. The water treatment sector also caters to industries like oil & gas, with corrosion inhibitors being essential. Urbanization and economic development further drive the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

Market Research Overview

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market encompasses a wide range of products used to ensure the quality and safety of water supplies. These chemicals include coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and pH adjusters, among others. They play a crucial role in the removal of contaminants, such as heavy metals, organic matter, and pathogens, from water sources. The market is driven by increasing water demand, stringent regulations, and growing awareness of water quality issues.

The use of advanced technologies, such as membrane filtration and ion exchange, is also contributing to market growth. The market is segmented by application, including drinking water treatment, industrial water treatment, and wastewater treatment. The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Coagulants And Flocculants



Corrosion And Scale Inhibitors



Biocides And Disinfectants



PH Adjusters And Softeners



Others

Application

Municipality



Power Generation



Pulp And Paper



Metal And Mining



Oil And Gas And Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

