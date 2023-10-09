Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to grow by USD 22.85 billion during 2022-2027 | Increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 22.85 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Primary treatment, Secondary treatment, and Tertiary treatment), Application (Municipal and Industrial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on market drivers, trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2023-2027

Increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity drive market growth. The growing global pressure caused by diminishing water resources drives the demand for water and wastewater treatment devices. Furthermore, according to the World Water Development Report, the report stated that with the global population growing rapidly, the demand for water is expected to increase by nearly one-third by 2050. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market: Accesstech Engineering Pte Ltd, AllWater Technologies Ltd., Aries Chemical Inc., Axon Group, Control Niroo Hooshmand Co., Cortec Corp., DeZURIK Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Metito Group, Ringwood Environmental Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Management Ltd., Thermax Ltd., WOG Group, Xylem Inc., and WABAG Group.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.32% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The use of analytics to drive efficiency is an emerging water and wastewater treatment equipment market trend.

is an emerging water and wastewater treatment equipment market trend. Big data has created a buzz in every industry by highlighting some important aspects related to data and as every industry generates an enormous amount of data related to its various processes, equipment, and other assets, which are not being fully utilized for enhancing operational efficiency.

Additional efficiency can be achieved by using these systems' enhanced reporting capabilities to analyze trends in their data.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The operational and technical challenges impede the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

impede the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Various operating challenges are posed while installing and operating water and wastewater treatment equipment.

Additionally, there is a significant level of costs and the increasing energy consumption, the lack of skilled staff, and the environmental footprint left by water and wastewater treatment processes are some of the common challenges faced by industrial end-users.

Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The primary treatment segment is significant during the forecast period. Primary treatment is a crucial step in both water and wastewater treatment processes as it involves removing solids and organic material from the water at an early stage of wastewater before proceeding to secondary and tertiary treatment steps. Furthermore, in the global market, the primary treatment facilities include a range of devices and systems intended to perform the first separation tasks. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

Related Reports:

The water bottle handles market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 43.42 million. This water bottle handles market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product type (single water bottle handles and multi pack water bottle handles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The convenience and portability of water bottles is a major factor driving the market growth.

The water treatment for aquaculture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,176.54 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by area (freshwater and marine), technology (open systems and closed systems), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising awareness of health benefits related to aquaculture products drives market growth.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accesstech Engineering Pte Ltd, AllWater Technologies Ltd., Aries Chemical Inc., Axon Group, Control Niroo Hooshmand Co., Cortec Corp., DeZURIK Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Metito Group, Ringwood Environmental Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Management Ltd., Thermax Ltd., WOG Group, Xylem Inc., and WABAG Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio