Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Expected to Exceed $240 Billion by 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water and waste-water treatment market has literally been rising over the past several years and is projected to continue to do so! "Increasing global water stress coupled with industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems has led to a boost in the water reclamation requirements," the provider of market research reports stated in Global Recycling, "In order to curb these growing issues, the consumption of effective treatment equipment systems is likely to propel over the forecast period. The rise in industrial activities and growing contamination have further demanded the treatment of water to make it suitable for end-use purposes. People awareness toward environmental pollution is also a key driver for water and wastewater treatment market." Nowadays, declining water quality has become a global concern. It can directly influence the cost of providing water by utilities, reduce the volume of water available for use, and indirectly affect human health. Water pollution mostly occurs as a result of agriculture run-off, domestic sewage, and industrial effluents. Water treatment plants collects effluent from industrial and municipal sources and treats it to a level of purification that enables its reuse in agriculture, industry, and even as potable drinking source. One of the most significant improvements in the water industry in the recent year is the advancement in membrane technology. There is a vast array of novel membrane material used to treat and help reuse water. For instance, polymeric and ceramic membranes are well known in the industry. The use of membrane technology is increasing due to improvement in recent years that has made them affordable, efficient, and effective. As a result of all these factors, the water treatment industry witnessing boom across the globe. Active companies in the markets this week include: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCPK: LQWC), Pentair (NYSE: PNR), Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG).

A report from Meticulous Research projected that Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Projected To Be Worth $211.3 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2025 however a more recent report added that The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to reach a value of $242.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020-2027. It said: "Rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, rising industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater are the key factors driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market. The growing focus on sewage treatment in countries such as the U.S., China, and India, and the need for potable water provide significant growth opportunities for market players in the coming years."

LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCPK: LQWC) BREAKING NEWS: Lifequest Subsidiary Biopipe Global Establishes Joint Venture in the Philippines and Receives First Purchase Order for a 9,000 Gallons (35m3) Per Day Plant - LifeQuest World Corp. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LQWC/overview subsidiary Biopipe Global Corp., which developed the world's only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has formally established, Bpipe Corporation, a joint venture company in the Republic of the Philippines. Simultaneously, we have received a purchase order for a 35m3/day plant which will serve as a reference plant, and we expect to ship the plant in the current quarter. Additionally, the global partnership of Biopipe Global Corporation with Abrimix (Pty) Ltd., a leader in highly efficient, and cost-effective treatment of industrial water, will also enable BPipe to pursue the industrial wastewater treatment market in the Philippines.

According to a World Bank Research Document on Philippines Sanitation Sourcebook and Decision Aid, in the Philippines only about 10% of the wastewater is treated and generates 4,200,000m3 of sludge per annum. Only 5% of the total 105.5 million population is connected to a sewage system based on a report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ("DENR"). Mr. Freddie Canta, President of BPipe Corporation, stated, "Biopipe, with its simple on-site, no-sludge, odor free, small area footprint and scalable system will help address the challenges of sewage treatment in the Philippines. We are looking forward to partnering with the Philippine government and the private sector in their efforts of providing better sanitation to Filipinos and promoting circular economy through water reuse. The market feedback is very encouraging as we already have several requests for proposals from companies in different sectors totaling 5,884m3/day."

"The Philippines sanitation sector is at a crucial turning point," according to Biopipe Global Corp. Chief Marketing Officer , Ms. Nina F. Aquino, "due to new DENR discharge regulations and growing public pressure to clean up Manila Bay from toxic fecal coliform. Initially, we plan to market to our solutions to hotels, shopping malls, mixed-use residential and office complexes, schools and hospitals. As part of our greater global initiative, we will continue to promote the worldwide 100% reuse of treated wastewater to alleviate over pumping of groundwater and pollution of fresh water supplies. In association with WaterPhilippines and the Philippine Water Works Association Inc . , Biopipe is hosting a webinar titled, "Waste to Resource: Wastewater Treatment and Reuse for Business Profitability," on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm (GMT +8) where leaders from various parts of the water and sanitation sector will speak on best practices to achieve economic means to wastewater reuse & recycling." Read more news for LifeQuest World at: https://www.lifequestcorp.com/news-media

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) recently announced the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, highlighting its corporate and community citizenship efforts to make a positive impact for its customers, employees, communities and the global environment that Pentair strives to improve through smart, sustainable solutions. Global water treatment company Pentair announces the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report.

"Our mission, to deliver smart, sustainable solutions, drives all that we do and empowers our employees to make a difference within and beyond the workplace," said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. "Through our purpose, products and people, we are focused on helping to make the world a more sustainable place. This is core to Pentair and central to our vision in building a leading water treatment company."

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission critical water treatment solutions, recently announced it has acquired privately held Aquapure Technologies of Cincinnati, a Hamilton, Ohio based water service and equipment company. This acquisition will further strengthen Evoqua's service capabilities in Cincinnati, Ohio and the surrounding region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aquapure Technologies serves the commercial and light industrial markets from its Hamilton-based branch. It provides its customers with a variety of water treatment products and services, including deionization, reverse osmosis, softeners and filtration systems. "We are delighted to welcome Aquapure to the Evoqua family," said Evoqua Chief Executive Officer Ron Keating. "For over 30 years, Aquapure Technologies has been very successful by delivering excellent customer service and building a reputation as a trusted partner."

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, is helping to prevent water shortages in the U.K. as part of its commitment to address scarcity and to make communities more sustainable and resilient. Xylem's recently published 2019 Sustainability Report, "Water for a Healthy World," highlights the digital transformation of water solutions to create water, energy and cost efficiencies for utilities and other customers.

"More than ever, utilities are seeking to conserve water and empower their customers to make smarter decisions about water usage," said Patrick Decker, Xylem president and CEO. "This project with Anglian Water, and our managed network partner, Arqiva, exemplifies the power of data and smart technology to address water scarcity issues. It's a foundational step toward a resilient and water-secure future for the region."

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, recently announced that the Company has received a lease contract to install seven new food waste digesters at various Hackensack Meridian Health locations.

BioHiTech expects to complete the installations of the seven Revolution Series™ digesters in the fourth quarter of 2020. The orders were received through the Company's distribution partnership with a leading national provider of environmental and regulated waste management solutions. The new food waste digesters will help Hackensack Meridian Health reduce the environmental impact of its operations by safely disposing of food waste on-site, thereby lowering the amount of greenhouse gases emitted from traditional disposal methods. The Company's data analytics platform will also provide real-time transparency for food waste generation to help Hackensack Meridian Health in its waste reduction efforts.

