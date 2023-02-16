Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry 2023: Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food & Beverage Industry by Type (Water, Wastewater Treatment), by Offering (Treatment Technologies, Chemicals, and Others), and by Cluster (Dairy, Meat, Other Clusters) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry is expected to reach $78.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to factors such high consumption of water in the food & beverage industry, the high concentration of organic and inorganic substances in F&B wastewater, strict wastewater purification standards in the F&B industry, and the lack of freshwater resources. However, high installation, maintenance, and operating costs restrain the growth of this market.

The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, upgrading and repairing aging water infrastructure are major challenges for the players operating in this market.



Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry is segmented into water treatment and wastewater treatment. In 2023, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry.

The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, depletion of freshwater resources, growing need for water reuse, and growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Based on offering, the global water and wastewater treatment market for the food & beverage industry is segmented into treatment technologies; treatment chemicals; process control & automation; design, engineering, & construction services; and operation & maintenance services.

In 2023, the design, engineering, & construction services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market for the food & beverage industry. However, the process control & automation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to meet government standards for drinking water & wastewater quality and factors such as cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring.



Based on cluster, the water and wastewater treatment market for the food & beverage industry is segmented into dairy, cheese, ice cream, non-alcoholic beverages, prepared food, powdered food, alcoholic beverages, meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, and other clusters.

In 2023, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry. However, the dairy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing dairy production, the rising need to reduce the dissolved oxygen (DO) in water, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient technology.



Based on geography, the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry market.

The demand for water and wastewater treatment systems for the food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific is rising significantly due to the growing need for the advanced treatment of F&B industry water, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, and growing research & development expenditures. Some of the other factors driving this market include increasing regulations on water and wastewater discharge, growing demand for sustainable water management practices, and rising population and food demand.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Consumption of Water In The Food & Beverage Processing Industry

High Concentration of Organic and Inorganic Substances In F&B Wastewater

Strict Wastewater Purification Standards In The F&B Industry

Lack of Freshwater Resources

Market Restraints

High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

Market Challenges

Upgrading and Repairing Aging Water Infrastructure

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, offering, cluster, and country?

What is the historical market for water and wastewater treatment for food & beverage industry across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2032?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry?

Who are the major players in the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global water and wastewater treatment market for food & beverage industry and how do they compete with the other players?

