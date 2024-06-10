Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Be Worth $1,024.8 Billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Wastewater Treatment, Water Treatment), Offering (Treatment Technology, Treatment Chemicals), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2033,' the water and wastewater treatment market is projected to reach $1,024.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Water treatment refers to the process of improving the quality of water with the purpose of serving an end-use such as drinking water, industrial water supply, and water recreation. Additionally, wastewater treatment is a process that removes and eliminates contaminants from wastewater. It thus converts it into an effluent that can be returned to the water cycle. Water and wastewater treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water; these facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial wastewater and municipal wastewater to remove pollutants and send the purified water back into the environment. There are various treatment technologies used for water and wastewater, such as membrane separation and filtration, sludge management technology, UV and ozone, activated sludge, activated carbon, and several others.

The growth of the water and wastewater treatment market is driven by rapid population growth, urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the lack of freshwater resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. However, the high costs of installing, maintaining, and operating water and wastewater treatment infrastructure restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to generate growth opportunities for market players. However, upgrading and repairing aging water infrastructure is a major challenge in the water and wastewater treatment market.

The water and wastewater treatment market is segmented by type (wastewater treatment and water treatment), offering (treatment technologies; treatment chemicals; process control and automation; design, engineering, and construction services; and operation and maintenance services), application (municipal applications and industrial applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on type, in 2024, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for a larger share of the water and wastewater treatment market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the rising focus on water quality and public health, the growing prevalence of water-borne diseases and stringent governmental regulations, and the rising expansion of industrialization and urbanization. Also, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on offering, in 2024, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of 39.5% of the water and wastewater treatment market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing need to ensure the production of the desired quality and quantity of treated water, the increasing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, and the adoption of innovative solutions and stringent regulatory standards.

However, the process control & automation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising concerns regarding water scarcity, declining water quality, rising expenses associated with water supply, and the growing digitalization facilitated by advanced data analysis programs.

Based on application, in 2024, the municipal applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of 69.0% of the water and wastewater treatment market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing challenge faced by municipalities in providing safe drinking water to their communities, the rising global population, advancements in treatment processes enabling wastewater recycling for reuse, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies for wastewater treatment, drinking-water production, and trace contaminant removal.

However, the industrial applications segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater, and a rising focus on water quality and public health.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 42.6% of the water and wastewater treatment market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing need for the advanced treatment of residential water, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and growing research & development expenditures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major companies are making substantial investments in developing countries across Asia-Pacific to establish a robust presence and capture larger market shares. Asia-Pacific is at the center of the strategic growth plans of several leading players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market. For instance, in April 2022, Veolia Water Technologies (France) launched the Barrel, an integrated plug-and-play reverse osmosis (RO) technology for desalination and water reuse in Asia-Pacific. Such developments are supporting the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market in the region.

The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market SUEZ S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement (France), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Kingspan Group plc (U.K.), Dow Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries, Ltd. (Japan), BioMicrobics, Inc (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (Singapore), WSP Global Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Australia (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC INDIA (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (Canada), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

Scope of the Report:

Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment —by Type

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment—by Offering

Operation & Maintenance Services

Process Control & Automation

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation & Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membranes Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Membrane Separation & Filtration Technologies Sludge Management Activated Sludge Clarification Activated Carbon Granular Activated Carbon Powdered Activated Carbon Other Forms Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Uv & Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation Other Treatment Technologies

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Treatment Chemicals

Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment —by Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Power Generation Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Mining Petrochemicals Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment —by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Thailand Vietnam Singapore New Zealand Philippines Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Poland Switzerland Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest of Europe

Latin America Mexico Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Iran Kuwait Rest of Middle East & Africa

