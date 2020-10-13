Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach $242.6 Billion by 2027--Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product and Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027', the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $242.6 billion by 2027.

The major factors driving the water and wastewater treatment market include the rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, rising industrial demand, and stringent government regulations on treating wastewater. Moreover, the growing focus on sewage treatment in countries, such as the U.S., China, and India, and the rising need for potable water provide significant opportunities in this market. However, the high cost of equipment, operations, and disposal, obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. Also, aging water infrastructure, excess energy consumption, and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are the major challenges for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted many economies around the globe. As a measure to control the spread of this disease and to avoid its associated consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdowns, majorly impacting many manufacturing and service industries, including water and wastewater treatment.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to slow down investments in the water sector, worldwide. It has also increased the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large users of water have downscaled or reduced activities, resulting in declining industrial demand. A decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users due to lockdowns and travel restrictions will significantly reduce revenues of water utilities. Deeper revenue losses are expected across the whole water-supply chain, including operators, technology companies, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

Moreover, operations could be affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Operational continuity and flexibility are the key to keep essential water and sanitation services running, while also pushing forward with ongoing construction projects. Many governments identified people working in the water and sewage industry as essential workers, enabling utilities to maintain the continuity of service. However, social distancing protocols mean that utilities can only retain operationally critical staff onsite. Supply chain and logistics disruptions have also been reported. This scenario has lowered the demand for water and wastewater treatment.

The water and wastewater treatment market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented based on product and services, technology, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on product and service, the services segment is estimated to command the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for low-cost sanitation and environmental protection. However, the instrumentation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for meeting government standards for drinking water and wastewater quality and factors such as cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring.

Moreover, in product and services, based on delivery equipment, the pipes and fittings segment is estimated to command the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need for creating a connection between two pieces of pipe used in building sewer lines, disposal sewer lines, drain field lines, and cleanout, and standpipe applications. Also, based on chemical, the coagulants and flocculants segment is estimated to command the largest share of the water and wastewater market in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to its low cost for the treatment and supply of drinking water and wastewater, high efficiency over a wide range of pH and raw water temperatures, and lower dosage requirement to achieve water treatment goals. Moreover, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment and the growing use of water treatment chemicals in industrial water treatment processes further support its growth and dominance.

Based on technology, the membrane separation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and the growing emphasis on reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment.

Based on application, the municipal applications segment is estimated to command the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the governments' growing focus on water quality and public health, the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging existing infrastructure in developed countries. However, the industrial application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth of the global industrial sector and the growing demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investments in water infrastructure, and increasing research & development expenditures. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2027, mainly due to its large population base and industrialization, rising volumes of untreated sludge, and significant wastewater discharge.

The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environment S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group P.L.C. (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, L.L.C. (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), and Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada) among others.

Scope of the Report

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product and Service

Services

Delivery Equipment

Pipes and Fittings



Pumps



Filters



Valves and Controls



Blowers



Others

Treatment Chemicals

Coagulants & Flocculants



Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products



Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors



Antifoam Chemicals



Ph Conditioners



Other Chemicals

Instrumentation

Anaerobic Digester



Activated Sludge Instrumentation



Nutrient Removal Instrumentation



Sedimentation Tank



Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Technology

Membrane Separation

Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes



Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes



Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane



Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane



Others

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Wastewater Pre-Treatment

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T)

Other Treatments/Technologies

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Manufacturing



Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals



Power



Energy



Pulp and Paper



Mining



Petrochemical



Semiconductors



Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Poland



Belgium



Sweden



Denmark



Switzerland



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



Philippines



Singapore



Taiwan



New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE ( United Arab Emirates )

)

Kuwait



South Africa



Iran



Rest of Middle East ( RoME )

