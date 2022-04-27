Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach USD 466.51 Billion by 2028 at CAGR 7.5% - Zion Market Research

Apr 27, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Water and Wastewater Treatment industry accrued revenue of nearly about US$ 284.49 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain proceeds of approx. US$ 466.51 billion in 2028, is proposed to record highest gains of nearly 7.5% in timescale from 2022 to 2028. Moreover, growth of water and wastewater treatment market in forecasting timespan is subject to prominent rise in urbanization and massive requirement of new water resources. In addition to this, escalating need of low power consuming and novel water & wastewater treatment methods will culminate into humungous expansion of water and wastewater treatment industry. Furthermore, strict laws pertaining to effluent treatment will boost water and wastewater treatment market trends. Additionally, large-scale use of new technologies such as nanotechnology and artificial intelligence will thrust expansion of water and wastewater treatment industry in ensuing years.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market was valued approximately USD 284.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 466.51 Billion by 2028.
- North America over forecasting timespan is subject to huge demand for water treatment across pharmaceuticals & beverages industry in countries such as Canada and the U.S.
- Huge need of power production for aiding industrial & infrastructural growth has prompted demand for water and wastewater treatment in sub-continent.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Water And Wastewater Treatment Market - By Type (Water Treatment And Wastewater Treatment), By Offering (Treatment Technologies, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, And Instrumentation), By Application (Municipal And Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Overview
Water & wastewater treatment is necessary for humans to fulfill demand for water resources for farming and municipal corporations. The key aim of wastewater treatment is removing of suspended solids from water. The latter is referred to as effluent which is again purified to a level so that the water can be reused in farming activities. With declining water quality massively impacting water utility costs, wastewater treatment has become necessary and this has translated into humungous growth of water and wastewater treatment market. For the record, most significant breakthroughs in water industry is innovations in water membrane tools and materials utilized in effectively treating & reusing water. This is likely to enlarge scope of water and wastewater treatment market growth.
Industry Dynamics:
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics
- Rise in urbanization & industrialization has led to industrial waste deposition
Growth of water and wastewater treatment industry over forecasting timeline is subject to massive demand for clean water due to water scarcity as well as depletion of water sources & reservoirs due to exploding population across globe. Additionally, strict laws pertaining to ecological problems have enhanced popularity of water & wastewater treatment systems. Growing healthcare concerns and rise in levels of population due to rise in urbanization & industrialization has led to industrial waste deposition in water bodies, thereby creating huge demand for water & wastewater treatment methods. This will stretch market growth graph in upward direction. Rise in occurrence of waterborne diseases with latter being main cause of deaths in infants as well as children has resulted in huge necessity of water & wastewater treatment solutions, thereby driving market growth trends.
Furthermore, a prominent rise in treating of sewage & drainage water in countries such as India, the U.S., and China will embellish demand for wastewater treatment tools, thereby creating new growth avenues for water and waste water treatment market. Nevertheless, huge equipment costs and rise in operational costs can pose a threat to growth of market in forthcoming years.
List of Key Players of Water and Wastewater Treatment Market:
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Acciona S.A.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Pentair plc
- United Utilities Group PLC
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- BioMicrobicsInc.
- Orenco Systems Inc.
- Trojan Technologies Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Aquatech International LLC
- Kingspan Environmental Ltd.
- GFL Environmental Inc.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Scinor Water America LLC.
Report Scope:
Regional Dominance:
- North American Water and Wastewater Treatment Market To Experience Scalable Growth In Next Six Years
Progression of water and wastewater treatment market in North America over forecasting timespan is subject to huge demand for water treatment across pharmaceuticals & beverages industry in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Furthermore, huge need of power production for aiding industrial & infrastructural growth has prompted demand for water and wastewater treatment in sub-continent. This has led to massive regional market growth.
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is segmented as follows:
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Water Treatment
- Wastewater Treatment
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: By Offering Outlook (2022-2028)
- Treatment Technologies
- Delivery Equipment
- Treatment Chemicals
- Instrumentation
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Municipal
- Industrial
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry
