Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market worth $55.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

22 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water-based heating & cooling systems market is expected to be valued at USD 37.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 55.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global demand for energy is growing rapidly, and this is putting a strain on the environment. Water-based heating and cooling systems are a more sustainable option than traditional systems, as they produce fewer emissions. This is driving demand for water-based systems, as businesses and homeowners look for ways to reduce their environmental impact.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226018313

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market

189 – Tables
48 – Figures
233 – Pages

Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$37.7 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$55.2 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Heating, Cooling, Cooling Type, Implementation Type, Vertical & Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Increase in environmental concerns and aging infrastructure

Key Market Opportunities

Growing demand for sustainable solutions

Key Market Drivers

Increasing constructions activities in residential and industry sectors

Water-based heating systems market for convector heaters to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period.

Convector heaters are versatile and efficient heating devices that find various applications in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. One major use case of convector heaters is in providing supplementary heating in homes. They are particularly useful in rooms or areas that are not adequately heated by the central heating system, such as basements, garages, or individual rooms with poor insulation. Convector heaters are also commonly used in offices and workplaces to provide localized heat to employees, especially in larger spaces where maintaining a consistent temperature throughout the entire area may be challenging.

Water-based heating & cooling systems industry for industrial vertical to hold the second highest market share during the forecast period.

The application of water-based heating and cooling systems is more complex in industries compared with residential and commercial buildings. Industrial water-based heating and cooling systems have special requirements and require customized solutions. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), industrial buildings consume more energy than residential and commercial buildings. The implementation and execution of energy-saving programs are complex in these buildings due to the different manufacturing activities involved in various industries. Moreover, large-scale enterprises always look for ways to reduce costs by optimizing their energy usage. Industrial buildings require a lot of energy to operate their processes. The systems used in industrial buildings help to reduce costs related to energy. Industrial owners are installing efficient water-based heating and cooling systems in warehouses, control rooms, distribution centers, and production facilities to increase the optimum use of energy in these areas.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=226018313

Water-based heating & cooling systems market for China to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

China is one of the largest consumers of HVAC systems and it has a huge demand for water-based heating and cooling systems with the growing industrialization and urbanization. The booming industrial and manufacturing sectors have made China one of the largest energy consumers in the world. Thus, the government is coming up with various initiatives for promoting energy consumption practices. Moreover, the minimum energy performance standard (MEPS) in the country is expected to reduce CO2 emission levels by ~12% from 2019 to 2050, leading to high demand for water-based heating and cooling systems in the country.

The water-based heating & cooling systems companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Daikin (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Trane Technologies (US), Fujitsu (Japan), and others. These players have a strong market presence for water-based heating & cooling systems across various North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=226018313

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Building Automation System Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, BEM Software, BAS Services), Communication Technology (Wireless, Wired), Application and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027

HVAC Controls Market by Component (Sensors, Controllers, and Controlled Equipment), System, Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen and Smart Furniture), Software and Services, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Building Management System Market by Software (Facility, Security, Energy, Emergency, Infrastructure Management), Service (Professional, Managed), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Energy Harvesting System Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/water-based-heating-cooling-systems-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/water-based-heating-cooling-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Urban Air Mobility Market worth $28.5 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Biocompatible Coatings Market worth $29.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.