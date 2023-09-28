Water Bottle Handles Market size to grow by USD 43.42 million between 2022 to 2027 | Convenience and portability of water bottles to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water bottle handles market size is expected to grow by USD 43.42 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. Convenience and portability of water bottles are notably driving the water bottle handles market. However, factors such as Stringent regulation on plastics may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), product type (single water bottle handles and multi pack water bottle handles), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Bottle Handles Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
The offline segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment refer to brick-and-mortar stores where consumers can physically visit to make their purchases. It offers a significant advantage by allowing consumers to physically interact with water bottle handles before making a purchase, which enables customers to assess the quality, durability, and comfort of the handles. This is influencing their decision-making process positively. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the offline segment of the water bottle handles market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth is attributed to various factors, including the rise in disposable income, increasing awareness of health and fitness, and growing environmental consciousness. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population also drives the market demand. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the APAC water bottle handles market during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The water bottle handles market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
A. R. PLASTICS, Akanksha Tools and Mould, CAPTEL INDUSTRIES LLP, Champion Polymer, Dewan Polycaps Pvt. Ltd., DM Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd., GLACIAL AB, Iron Flask, PM Labels, Pro Mach Inc., Remaker Labs Inc., Sanmati Plast India, Sanming Hanhe Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., Satyam Plastic Industries, Shree Shyam Technoplast India, Siddhi Industries, Taizhou Shuanghao Plastic Mould Co. Ltd., TENZY CAPS and CLOSURES

Water Bottle Handles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 43.42 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A. R. PLASTICS, Akanksha Tools and Mould, CAPTEL INDUSTRIES LLP, Champion Polymer, Dewan Polycaps Pvt. Ltd., DM Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd., GLACIAL AB, Iron Flask, PM Labels, Pro Mach Inc., Remaker Labs Inc., Sanmati Plast India, Sanming Hanhe Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., Satyam Plastic Industries, Shree Shyam Technoplast India, Siddhi Industries, Taizhou Shuanghao Plastic Mould Co. Ltd., and TENZY CAPS and CLOSURES

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

