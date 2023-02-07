Water bottles with filters market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global water bottles with filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 266.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Water Bottles With Filters Market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Water bottles with filters market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Water bottles with filters market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (metal, plastic, and other materials), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the metal segment during the forecast period. Metal water bottles with filters have great stability and strength, which make them a perfect choice for customers. The growing demand for accessible products and the rising awareness about the importance of reducing plastic waste will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global water bottles with filters market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the growing use of the online platform for purchasing durable household products, and increased awareness and adoption of water bottles with filters made of raw materials other than plastic, such as steel and glass are driving the growth of the water bottles with filters market in North America .

Download a Sample Report

Water bottles with filters market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases.

About 10% of the global population do not have access to clean drinking water, and this proportion is continuously increasing.

The excessive exploitation of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal is making water unsuitable for drinking.

This coupled with the depletion of drinking water sources is leading to an increase in the incidence of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

The growing health concerns are compelling consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers that provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water.

Manufacturers of bottled drinking water and water purifiers are trying to capitalize on this demand by introducing water bottles with filters that meet the standards set by governments and regulatory bodies.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of self-cleaning water bottles is a key trend in the market.

Cleaning water bottles during outdoor adventure activities such as camping creates several issues regarding safe drinking water.

The water used to clean the bottles may be contaminated and could lead to the breeding of bacteria in the bottle. Thus cleaning water bottles becomes another big task for campers.

To overcome such challenges, vendors in the market are introducing water bottles with filters that have a self-cleaning feature.

For instance, LARQ offers self-cleaning water bottles that use UV-C LED light to eliminate bio-contaminants from water and bottle.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The strong preference for packaged mineral water is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

The demand for packaged drinking water is high among consumers due to its easy availability and low price.

The presence of added minerals further fuels the preference for bottled drinking water among consumers.

In addition, beverage companies are actively investing in marketing activities and other promotional activities to create awareness about the benefits of drinking bottled drinking water, which attracts a large number of customers.

These factors are increasing the preference for packaged drinking water, which restricts the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this water bottles with filters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water bottles with filters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the water bottles with filters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the water bottles with filters market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water bottles with filters market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hydration products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 486.36 million . The increase in military expenditure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of hydration products may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increase in military expenditure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of hydration products may impede the market growth. The water heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,981.04 million . The increasing demand for tankless water heaters is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high installation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 266.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aquamira Technologies Inc., Berkey Filters, Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, GRAYL, Icon LifeSaver Ltd., Katadyn Products Inc., KOR Water Inc., LARQ Inc., NewAge Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, Water to Go Ltd., WaterWell, Worldway Industrial Corp., and SurviMate Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global water bottles with filters market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global water bottles with filters market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Other materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Other materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Other materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aquamira Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Aquamira Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aquamira Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aquamira Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Berkey Filters

Exhibit 115: Berkey Filters - Overview



Exhibit 116: Berkey Filters - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Berkey Filters - Key offerings

12.5 Cascade Designs Inc.

Exhibit 118: Cascade Designs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Cascade Designs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Cascade Designs Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Clearbrook

Exhibit 121: Clearbrook - Overview



Exhibit 122: Clearbrook - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Clearbrook - Key offerings

12.7 Icon LifeSaver Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Icon LifeSaver Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Icon LifeSaver Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Icon LifeSaver Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Katadyn Products Inc.

Exhibit 127: Katadyn Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Katadyn Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Katadyn Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 LARQ Inc.

Exhibit 130: LARQ Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: LARQ Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: LARQ Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 NewAge Inc.

Exhibit 133: NewAge Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: NewAge Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: NewAge Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 O2Cool LLC

Exhibit 136: O2Cool LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: O2Cool LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: O2Cool LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Sawyer Products Inc.

Exhibit 139: Sawyer Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Sawyer Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Sawyer Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 142: Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SurviMate

Exhibit 145: SurviMate - Overview



Exhibit 146: SurviMate - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: SurviMate - Key offerings

12.15 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 148: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

12.16 WaterWell

Exhibit 152: WaterWell - Overview



Exhibit 153: WaterWell - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: WaterWell - Key offerings

12.17 Worldway Industrial Corp.

Exhibit 155: Worldway Industrial Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Worldway Industrial Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Worldway Industrial Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio