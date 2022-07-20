Water Bottles with Filters Market: 34% Growth to Originate from North America, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water bottles with filters market size are set to grow by USD 207.55 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 14.62%. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for water bottles with filters in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of the online platform for purchasing durable household products, including water bottles with filters, and increased awareness and adoption of customized water bottles with filters will facilitate the water bottles with filters market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Water Bottles With Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the water bottles with filters market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
- Revenue Generation Segment -The water bottles with filter market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of this segment has been declining gradually over the years, owing to the high preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets.
Water Bottles with Filters Market: Major Driver
- The key factor driving growth in the water bottles with filters market is the declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases.
- Globally, drinking water sources are depleting rapidly. This is majorly due to the rising contamination of water bodies, owing to excessive exploitation and usage of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal.
- This threatens the health and life of people across the globe with increasing waterborne diseases such as cholera and courses. Various cities have declared that they reached day zero of the water crisis, which means the drinking water has nearly run out in these cities. Such concerns led consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers, which provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water.
- Hence, the growing water contamination is increasing the levels of water stress, which is positively influencing the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.
Water Bottles with Filters Market: Major Challenge
- The strong preference for packaged mineral water will be a major challenge for the water bottles with filters market during the forecast period.
- The preference for bottled drinking water is growing due to its easy availability and low price. Packaged mineral water also contains minerals, which further fuels the purchase of bottled/packaged drinking water among customers.
- The attached brand value and customer confidence in the brand, led by the marketing campaigns and other promotional activities regarding the purity of bottled drinking water, also attract a large number of customers. This will hamper the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.
|
Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 207.55 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cascade Designs Inc.
- Katadyn Products Inc.
- LARQ Inc.
- O2Cool LLC
- Sawyer Products Inc.
- Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc.
- SurviMate
- The Clorox Co.
- VESTERGAARD SARL
- Worldway Industrial Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
