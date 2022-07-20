Water Bottles with Filters Market: 34% Growth to Originate from North America, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Water Bottles With Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the water bottles with filters market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generation Segment - The water bottles with filter market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of this segment has been declining gradually over the years, owing to the high preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets.

The water bottles with filter market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of this segment has been declining gradually over the years, owing to the high preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets. To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Water Bottles with Filters Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the water bottles with filters market is the declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases.

Globally, drinking water sources are depleting rapidly. This is majorly due to the rising contamination of water bodies, owing to excessive exploitation and usage of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal.

This threatens the health and life of people across the globe with increasing waterborne diseases such as cholera and courses. Various cities have declared that they reached day zero of the water crisis, which means the drinking water has nearly run out in these cities. Such concerns led consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers, which provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water.

Hence, the growing water contamination is increasing the levels of water stress, which is positively influencing the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.

Water Bottles with Filters Market: Major Challenge

The strong preference for packaged mineral water will be a major challenge for the water bottles with filters market during the forecast period.

The preference for bottled drinking water is growing due to its easy availability and low price. Packaged mineral water also contains minerals, which further fuels the purchase of bottled/packaged drinking water among customers.

The attached brand value and customer confidence in the brand, led by the marketing campaigns and other promotional activities regarding the purity of bottled drinking water, also attract a large number of customers. This will hamper the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Related Reports:

The houseware market share is expected to increase by USD 86.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%.

share is expected to increase by USD 86.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The tableware market share in India should rise by USD 299.71 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.51%.

Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 207.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cascade Designs Inc.

Katadyn Products Inc.

LARQ Inc.

O2Cool LLC

Sawyer Products Inc.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc.

SurviMate

The Clorox Co.

VESTERGAARD SARL

Worldway Industrial Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio