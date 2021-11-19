Water Bottles with Filters Market Size to increase by USD 143.78 Mn| Technavio's Research Insights Highlight Increased Adoption of Portable Water Filters During Natural Disasters as Key Driver

The water bottles with filters market size is expected to grow by USD 143.78 million from 2018 to 2023 at a CAGR of about 15%.

Vendor Insights

Aquamira Technologies Inc., ARIIX, Berkey Filters, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, DPC Concepts (AUS) Pty Ltd., Fit Bottle, Granit Tevel Group Ltd., GRAYL, Icon LifeSaver Ltd., Katadyn Group, KOR Water Inc., LARQ, MagicCos Co. Ltd., O2-Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., Thermos LLC, Vestergaard Frandsen SA, Water-to-Go Ltd. are some of the major vendors in the market.

are some of the major vendors in the market. The water bottles with filters market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local/domestic players.

due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local/domestic players. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market, which includes R&D, technology, and brand.

They invest significantly in procuring good quality raw material and R&D of product to manufacture high-quality water bottles with filters.

to manufacture high-quality water bottles with filters. Vendors focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for the highest share of the water bottles with filters market during the forecast period.

will account for the highest share of the water bottles with filters market during the forecast period. 39% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America .

. The region is expected to grow slower than the overall market during 2018-2023. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2023.

The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the market in North America .

Key Market Trends:

The introduction of self-cleaning water bottles will be one of the critical trends responsible for the growth of the market.

will be one of the critical trends responsible for the growth of the market. Bottles filled with contaminated or impure water from natural resources must be cleaned with pure water to prevent the germination of viruses and bacteria.

However, access to pure water might be difficult during outdoor activities such as camping.

To overcome such issues, market vendors are offering water bottles with filters that have self-cleaning features.

For instance, The LARQ Bottle, a self-cleaning water bottle offered by LARQ, has a water purification system that uses UV-C LED light to remove bio-contaminants from the water and bottle.

Key Market Challenges:

Strong preference for packaged mineral water is one of the challenges impeding the growth of the market.

is one of the challenges impeding the growth of the market. The preference for bottled drinking water is increasing due to its easy availability and low price.

Marketing campaigns and other promotional activities regarding the purity of bottled drinking water also attract a large number of customers.

Water Bottles with Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2018 Forecast period 2019-2023 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 143.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aquamira Technologies Inc., ARIIX, Berkey Filters, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, DPC Concepts (AUS) Pty Ltd., Fit Bottle, Granit Tevel Group Ltd., GRAYL, Icon LifeSaver Ltd., Katadyn Group, KOR Water Inc., LARQ, MagicCos Co. Ltd., O2-Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., Thermos LLC, Vestergaard Frandsen SA, Water-to-Go Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

