Water Bottles with Filters Market size to Increase by USD 207.55 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., and LARQ Inc. | Technavio

Read our Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from water bottles with filters market study

Water bottles with filters market size to increase by USD 207.55 million at 14.62% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 14.62% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 13.12% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

34% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Offline distribution channel segment for maximum growth in the market in 2021

Dominant vendors include Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp.

Water Bottles with Filters Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The offline distribution channel segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing sales of bottles with filters through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, including camping and outdoor adventure equipment stores, sports stores, brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, and home improvement stores. Also, the expansion of retail stores by vendors in local and regional markets is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Identify other potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Sample Report

Water Bottles with Filters Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The water bottles with filters market is driven by declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases. The depletion of freshwater sources across the world has reduced access to safe and clean drinking water. In addition, the rising contamination of water bodies caused by the excessive exploitation and usage of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal has led to an increase in waterborne diseases such as cholera. Many such factors are driving people to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers that provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water. This is subsequently increasing the demand for water bottles with filters, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

"Although the increased participation in outdoor activities will further boost the market growth, the strong preference for packaged mineral water might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The water bottles with filters market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the water bottles with filters market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the water bottles with filters market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the water bottles with filters market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Sample Report

Related Reports:

Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 207.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cascade Designs Inc.

Katadyn Products Inc.

LARQ Inc.

O2Cool LLC

Sawyer Products Inc.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc.

SurviMate

The Clorox Co.

VESTERGAARD SARL

Worldway Industrial Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio