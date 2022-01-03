Water Bottles with Filters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.62% from 2020 to 2025: By Distribution Channel and Geography | Historical Market and Forecast, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Events and Developments

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the water bottles with filters market is the declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases. Globally, drinking water sources are depleting rapidly. This is majorly due to the rising contamination of water bodies, owing to excessive exploitation and usage of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal. This threatens the health and life of people across the globe with increasing waterborne diseases such as cholera and courses. Various cities have declared that they reached day zero of the water crisis, which means the drinking water has nearly run out in these cities. Such concerns led consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers, which provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water. Hence, the growing water contamination is increasing the levels of water stress, which is positively influencing the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.

Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for water bottles with filters in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The launch of innovative products, the growing use of the online platform for purchasing durable household products, including water bottles with filters, and increased awareness and adoption of customized water bottles with filters will facilitate the water bottles with filters market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Water Bottles with Filters Market report covers the following areas:

Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Water Bottles with Filters Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Water Bottles with Filters Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist water bottles with filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water bottles with filters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water bottles with filters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water bottles with filters market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cascade Designs Inc.

Katadyn Products Inc.

LARQ Inc.

O2Cool LLC

Sawyer Products Inc.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc.

SurviMate

The Clorox Co.

VESTERGAARD SARL

Worldway Industrial Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

