Water Company Encourages Donations or Random Acts of Kindness to Raise Awareness for Pediatric Cancer

In 2005, Kline met Chelsey Campbell, who was not expected to live to see her 16th birthday, but she defied the odds and celebrated her birthday on June 11, 2006. This was the beginning of Kline's journey #ForChelsey.

Despite her grave situation, "Chelsey was always smiling and doing what she could to spread happiness. She told anyone who entered her hospital room that he or she had to be smiling."

Encouraged by Chelsey's strong spirit and zest for life, Kline created Snowdrop Foundation and began using his athletic gifts to run marathons, his current count over 150 runs, to raise money for childhood cancer patients and survivors of childhood cancer.

OUR GOAL: "To keep Chelsey's legacy alive, we ask one million people to say Chelsey's name in social media through the use of #ForChelsey, or to have 200,000 people donate at least $5 to Snowdrop via: www.gofundme.com/forchelsey. If you can't do any of that, perform a random act of kindness in Chelsey's name."

Kline and his wife Trish created Snowdrop Foundation (www.snowdropfoundation.org), which provides scholarships for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors while raising awareness and funding for continued research to cure childhood cancer.

"We created Snowdrop Foundation in Chelsey's honor," said Kline, "and we named it that because the snowdrop flower is nearly indestructible and blooms even in the harshest conditions, much like the way childhood cancer patients demonstrate indestructible attitudes and spirit while battling illness."

Today, Snowdrop Foundation serves as Chelsey's legacy, as she passed away on December 9, 2006. Kline ran his first marathon in January 2007, and has since run more than 150 races, marathons and ultra-marathons in her name. He runs "For Chelsey."

#ForChelsey has become a movement, spearheaded by Kline with support from one of his sponsoring brands, evamor Naturally Alkaline Artesian Water (www.evamor.com), which benefits Snowdrop Foundation while working to further Chelsey's legacy and inspiring others to do good in her name.

To date, the video created by evamor and Kline encouraging donations and spreading the word of the #ForChelsey campaign boasts over 206k views and close to 30k engagements.

"evamor Water has been a supporter of Snowdrop Foundation for over five years now," said Damion Michaels, VP of Marketing for evamor. "Until our 'It's Only Natural' campaign, we never have had the right platform to tell people about Chelsey, the incredible inspiration behind the foundation, or about Kevin, who drives the cause with his endless running. Kevin's schedule of training, working and volunteering is beyond inspirational. It is a testament to one man's desire to make the world around him a little better."

Leading up to what would have been Chelsey's 28th birthday on June 11, 2018, Kline and evamor are encouraging people to make a donation to Snowdrop Foundation or to perform a random act of kindness in Chelsey's name -- sharing their contribution on social media using #ForChelsey. To capitalize on the social, crowd-sharing message, a GoFundMe page was created to accept donations: www.gofundme.com/forchelsey.

Despite many who do not understand the purpose of the social media campaign #ForChelsey, evamor stands behind the cause of Kevin Kline and his altruistic efforts to leave Chelsey a legacy: through not only donations but also through acts of kindness #ForChelsey.

"I began running for Chelsey as a way to keep her memory alive," says Kline, "but this way we can reach even more people, and through donations, help her legacy go further, and hopefully, spread more of the love and kindness she was always showing others."

"We at evamor want to give Chelsey a huge birthday gift this year so the goals are simple," Michaels said.

About Snowdrop Foundation

Founded in 2006, Snowdrop Foundation provides scholarships for college bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors while raising awareness and funding for continued research to cure childhood cancer. Snowdrop Foundation donations are designated for four specific areas, including the Snowdrop Scholarship Program, the Teen Program, cancer research and cause awareness. For more information, visit www.SnowdropFoundation.org, or Facebook.com/SnowdropFoundation.

About evamor

evamor Water is an all-natural artesian water captured from a protected artesian aquifer deep in the heart of Louisiana. The naturally occurring mineral composition in this rare aquifer gives evamor its smooth, great taste and naturally high pH. evamor Products, LLC, is a privately held company based in Covington, La. and is a subsidiary of Wm. B. Reily & Co., Inc. evamor Water can be found nationally in stores where premium source waters are sold. For more information visit www.evamor.com.

