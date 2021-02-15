Water Cycling Reduces Osteoarthritis Pain in Knees

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "One doesn't often think of cycling and water together," says Paradise's Starr Nixdorf, ATRIC, "but that's just what we do in our therapy pool nearly every day. In addition to our water bikes, we also use water trampolines and water treadmills to help people with osteoarthritis of the knees, hips, and back." According to this study https://www.eqoljournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Khanjari-et-al.-2020.pdf the results show that jogging type exercise in water has a beneficial effect on reducing the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee. Therefore, the exercise used in this study can be considered as a new, very useful and low-cost exercise method in improving pain intensity, function and quality of life in the elderly with knee osteoarthritis.

Underwater bikes and treadmill People riding underwater bikes

For example, elderly women with knee osteoarthritis who took an 8-week dance-based aquatic exercise program significantly improved function and cardiorespiratory capacity, and decreased post exercise heart rate and fatigue. 12 weeks of water cycling (twice a week for 45 minutes per session) had a positive effect on reducing pain and improving function in the elderly with osteoarthritis of the knee.

For the last 7 years Paradise has been bringing these types of results to their clients every day. Having pool exercise equipment like underwater bikes, treadmills, trampolines, arm bikes, shoulder machines and an assortment of floatation belts and handheld equipment and resistance/drag devices for their customers to use is unique in the northern Nevada area. No-one else has the variety and quality of water exercise equipment to help their customers gain the benefits of working out in water.

In today's CoVid-19 climate Paradise's therapy pool can accommodate 4 to 8 people in classes, or 6 people during their open swim times while observing the CoVid-19 protocols.

For more information on classes and schedules etc. follow this link:

https://paradisesalonspawellness.com/classes-signups/

Contact info:

Starr Nixdorf, ATRIC

775 450-7487 call/text

[email protected]

For more info on Paradise Salon Spa Wellness:

www.paradisesalonspawellness.com

SOURCE Paradise Salon Spa Wellness