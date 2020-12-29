Water Damage Repair In Huntersville N.C. By Ultimate Restoration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2020 The founders of Ultimate Restoration, a water damage repair company that serves The Lake Norman and greater Charlotte metro area is pleased to announce that they were recently able to assist homeowners who suddenly found themselves with a serious water leak.

To check out a snapshot of the significant damage, which the friendly and experienced team from Ultimate Restoration was able to repair as quickly as possible, please visit https://ultimaterestoration.com/emergency-water-damage-repair-huntersville-project-snapshot/

As the blog about the repair work noted, anyone with free-running water is at risk for a water damage emergency. From a leaking pipe in the bathroom to a broken pipe in the basement, when the water reaches a floor or crawl space in the home, serious damage can ensue.

This was the case of the home in the Huntersville area; there was significant water damage around the tub and other areas of the bathroom. Once the homeowners realized there was an issue, they contacted Ultimate Restoration to locate and fix the leak, dry out the water and repair the damage.

"Ultimate Restoration moves fast to get your emergency under control, with a deep clean to help prevent potential hazards such as black mold growth, structural damage and destruction to your home's furnishings," the article noted, adding that the team from Ultimate Restoration works with both residential and commercial customers on everything from drying out the affected area to carpet cleaning and handling major repairs.

And, unlike some other restoration companies that may only extract the water, the team from Ultimate Restoration does much more than place a few fans in the room with the leaking pipes.

They know that true disaster mitigation requires more than these quick and often cosmetic fixes and they strive to get to work fast and repair the damage the right way—the first time.

