Water Data and IoT Company Divirod Joins SAS IoT Partner Ecosystem

Divirod tech and SAS AI and IoT analytics help organizations better manage and predict water risks caused by climate change

BOULDER, Colo., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Water data and IoT provider Divirod has joined the SAS Internet of Things (IoT) Partner Ecosystem. SAS is a global leader in data and AI, and this collaboration will bring together Divirod's patented data-collection technology and SAS' artificial intelligence (AI), IoT analytics and advanced modeling capabilities.

With technologies from the two partners, businesses, governments, insurers and researchers can access, analyze and derive insights from crucial water data. These insights will help them measure and predict water-related risks – from urban flooding and sea-level rise to groundwater depletion and drought effects – and develop safe and cost-effective responses to climate change.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, five billion people will experience water shortages by 2050, leading to an estimated $5.6 trillion in economic losses. To prevent both climate and economic crises, real-time solutions are essential. Divirod uses satellite technology and patented on-site IoT sensors to provide detailed data for predicting, analyzing, and addressing water-related risks.

Divirod's water-data network, combined with the AI and IoT analytics of partners like SAS, helps address many of the long-term challenges with global water data by delivering AI- and data-driven insights. Until now, global water data has been scarce, poorly managed and inadequately modeled, leading to inconsistent measurement and imprecise decisions.

"We need more reliable and automated sources for water data to reduce risk and provide critical and real-time insights for flood management and water risk mitigation," said Javier Marti, founder and CEO of Divirod. "With SAS, we can provide a comprehensive solution powered by AI and IoT analytics that delivers timely and relevant insights from real-time water data."

"This partnership harnesses the flow of data in the Divirod water network and applies SAS AI and IoT analytics to transform it into better, faster decisions," said Jason Mann, Vice President of IoT at SAS. "With water such a precious resource, these decisions can not only enhance business and agriculture, but also expand access, and improve and save lives."

