Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Worth $19.65 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.9% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water desalination equipment market size is expected to reach USD 19.65 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021-2028. Increasing water concerns with a rise in usage of aqua resources by a continuously growing population emerge as the most prominent factor for the market growth. Additionally, a growing preference for desalinated water over depleting freshwater resources is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market participants. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D initiatives by leading manufacturers to improve efficiency and also reduce energy consumption is predicted to propel market growth in the longer run.

Request for A Sample Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-desalination-equipment-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Water Desalination Equipment Market

By source , the seawater segment dominated the water desalination equipment market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing relevance of treating seawater in order to conserve freshwater resources is predicted to boost demand for seawater desalination.

, dominated the water desalination equipment market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The in order to is predicted to boost demand for seawater desalination. Based on technology , reverse osmosis emerges as the fastest growing technology segment, and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period, owing to its simple design and operation , as well as its affordability, the technology is popular in developing economies .

, emerges as the fastest growing technology segment, and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period, owing , as well as its affordability, . In terms of application , the municipal segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The demand for desalinated water has increased due to population growth, migration from rural to urban areas , scarcity of potable water, and depletion of freshwater sources around the world.

, accounted for the largest share in the global market. The demand for desalinated water has increased due to population growth, , scarcity of potable water, and around the world. In the southern provinces of Morocco , $33 million in electricity and drinking water projects have been launched . The projects are part of Morocco's development programs aimed at reviving socioeconomic activity and raising living standards in the country's southern provinces.

, . The projects are part of development programs aimed at and in the country's southern provinces. The National Authority for Military Production ("NOMP") and Aquatech International have signed a Consortium Agreement (the "Agreement") with MPS Infrastructure Inc. ("MPS"). The agreement would establish a world-class, competitive provider of water desalination and wastewater treatment solutions located in Egypt , utilizing modern technology and Egyptian industrial capacity to the fullest extent possible.

There is a rapid advancement in the development and adoption of novel energy-efficient technologies in desalination plants. Companies focus on building plants that employ solar energy, wind energy, and tidal energy to generate fresh aqua. In June 2021, The Red Sea Development Company (TDC) opened the first desalination plant using wind and solar power in Saudi Arabia that will help significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Please specify your research requirement and get a customized report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-desalination-equipment-market/request-for-customization

Regional Developments

The Middle East water desalination equipment market is expected to take lead during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing construction and utility activities in Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand further as the use of water desalination equipment grows in the power, chemical, and oil & gas sectors. The growing demand for cleaner water in developing regions is further driving the advancement of desalination technologies.

Competitive Outlook

Manufacturing companies are aiming for improvements in market position and their respective market share with the help of expansion in R&D operations to drive innovations. The increased competition in the market as a result of new entrants and relatively similar technologies offered by OEMs is intensifying the market competitiveness. Some of the major players including : Acciona, S.A., Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited., Cadagua, Degrémont, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Genesis Water Technologies, Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd. (KYSEARO), IDE Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions (KSS), SUEZ, Veolia, Xylem.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Water and Wastewater Solutions Provider

Water and Wastewater Solutions Provider Demand Side: Municipal, Hospitality Industry

Municipal, Hospitality Industry Regulatory Side: Environmental Protection Agency

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free to Ask Our Industry Experts at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-desalination-equipment-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the water desalination equipment market report on the basis of technology, source, application, and region:

Water Desalination Equipment, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Reverse Osmosis

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

(MSF) Distillation Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others

Water Desalination Equipment, Source Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sea

Brackish

River

Others

Water Desalination Equipment, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Water Desalination Equipment, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U. S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain



Austria



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Malaysia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Find more research reports on Energy Power and Utilities Industry by PMR

Machine Tools Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By End-Use; By Technology (CNC, Conventional); By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Electric Truck Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Logistics, Municipal, Construction, Mining, Others); By Vehicle (Battery Electric, Hybrid), By Truck; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Connected Worker Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component; By Technology (Smart Glasses / Eyewear, Smart Headgear, Hearing Protection Devices, Protective Textiles, Mobile devices, and Others); By Deployment; By End-user (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research