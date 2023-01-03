Water Desalination Market Report 2022-2032

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Source (Seawater, Brackish Water, Others (Wastewater, Ground Water)), by Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF), Multi-Effect Distillation (MED), Hybrid, Electrodialysis (ED), Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis





Factors Such as Increased Water Scarcity, Development Across Globe, Use of Renewable Energy Are Driving the Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the Water Desalination market include increased water scarcity, development across globe, use of renewable energy. The ageing of wastewater infrastructure, along with insufficient wastewater treatment facilities, excessively high-water demand, and aquifer depletion, are the reasons driving the expansion of the water service industry. Countries with strong rates of investment in the civic water industry include China, India, Australia, and Japan. People in China and India have reduced access to safe drinking water due to fast population growth, particularly in rural regions. Insufficient water supply has been observed in the United States, resulting in an increase in government initiatives for wastewater treatment practices. MEA regions has the most prospects for wastewater reuse and recycling, but only a few North African nations, including Algeria, Libya, Morocco, and Egypt, have effectively implemented wastewater reuse and treatment programmes.

The scarcity of water supplies, along with recent droughts, will be the primary motivators for greater use of this technology. Despite the fact that the focus is on improving water desalination, such pressures are designed to increase interest in saltwater and wastewater desalination.

Logistical and Administrative Challenges



The main constraints are a lack of information about wastewater disposal and reuse, as well as the associated health and environmental consequences. Furthermore, there is a lack of economic analysis for wastewater treatment, which includes high costs and comparatively low returns, as well as financial analysis, an inefficient and inadequate network of wastewater reuse and treatment options, and a disparity between regional water scarcity and water pricing. The major constraints are inefficient water management and irrigation practices, as well as an increasing preference for freshwater over wastewater.

In many places today, using desalination systems powered by renewable energy resources is a practical approach to create fresh water. Standalone renewable energy systems for power delivery are now a proven technology that is economically appealing for isolated areas were connecting to the public electric grid is either not cost effective or practical, and where water scarcity is severe. Desalination systems might utilise energy from solar thermal, solar PV, wind, and geothermal technologies.

Given current knowledge of the greenhouse effect and the significance of CO2 levels, this usage of oil seems questionable. Apart from meeting the increased energy demand, environmental degradation will be a big worry. If standard desalination technology is used, it will need the use of large amounts of fossil fuels. Given that traditional energy sources are polluting, non-polluting energy sources must be created. Fortunately, many places of the globe lack water but have exploitable renewable energy sources that may be utilised to power desalination systems.

Segments Covered in the Report

Technology



â€¢ Reverse Osmosis (RO)



â€¢ Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)



â€¢ Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)



â€¢ Hybrid



â€¢ Electrodialysis (ED)



â€¢ Others

Source



â€¢ Seawater



â€¢ Brackish Water



â€¢ Others (Wastewater, Ground Water)

End-Users



â€¢ Municipal



â€¢ Industry



â€¢ Agriculture

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:

North America



â€¢ U.S.



â€¢ Canada

Europe



â€¢ Germany



â€¢ UK



â€¢ France



â€¢ Spain



â€¢ Italy



â€¢ Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



â€¢ China



â€¢ Japan



â€¢ India



â€¢ Australia



â€¢ Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



â€¢ Chile



â€¢ Mexico



â€¢ Rest of Latin America

ME



â€¢ Saudi Arabia



â€¢ UAE



â€¢ Israel



â€¢ Kuwait



â€¢ Rest of Middle East

Africa



â€¢ Egypt



â€¢ Rest of Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Water Desalination Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companiesâ€™ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



â€¢ Abengoa SA



â€¢ ACCIONA



â€¢ Aquatech International Corporation



â€¢ BASF SE



â€¢ Biwater



â€¢ Desalia Waters



â€¢ Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd



â€¢ Genesis Water Technologies



â€¢ Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Centre Co Ltd



â€¢ IDE Technologies Ltd



â€¢ Metito



â€¢ Sacyr



â€¢ SafBon



â€¢ Solvay



â€¢ Suez SA



â€¢ TEDAGUA



â€¢ Veolia



â€¢ WETICO



â€¢ Xylem

Overall world revenue for Water Desalination Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$ 18 Billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

