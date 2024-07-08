Water Enhancer Market size is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing focus on health and wellness by consumers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water enhancer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on health and wellness by consumers is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of new flavors and product ranges. However, concerns about quality of ingredients and packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Beyond Water, H2WOW, Dyla Brands, GNC Holdings LLC, Heartland Food Products Group LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Netrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RASNA PVT. LTD., Refresco Group BV, sKoya, Sunkist Growers Inc., Target Corp., The Coca Cola Co., The Jel Sert Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wisdom Natural Brands.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global water enhancer market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Water Enhancer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1685.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Key companies profiled AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Beyond Water, H2WOW, Dyla Brands, GNC Holdings LLC, Heartland Food Products Group LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Netrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RASNA PVT. LTD., Refresco Group BV, sKoya, Sunkist Growers Inc., Target Corp., The Coca Cola Co., The Jel Sert Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wisdom Natural Brands

Market Driver

The water enhancer market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for new and innovative flavors. Market players are responding by introducing a variety of new flavors, such as raspberry, strawberry, pineapple, cucumber, watermelon, mango, peach, wild berry, and apple. Coca-Cola, for instance, has entered the market with DASANI Drops and additional offerings for sports and energy drinks, like vitamin water zero drops and Minute Maid drops. Approximately 20% of households that purchase bottled water also buy water enhancers, making this a lucrative market segment. The introduction of new flavors and product ranges will continue to drive growth in the global water enhancer market during the forecast period.

The water enhancer market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the segment of flavored products. Consumers are increasingly seeking out functional ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, in their beverages. This trend is driving demand for functional beverages like energy drinks, sports drinks, and fortified waters. Flavor options abound, with popular choices including Lemon Lime and Citrus Ginger. Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO options are also gaining traction, as are natural and organic alternatives to artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. Variety is key, with both flavored and non-flavored beverages available in concentrated form as drops or powders. Leading brands like Robinsons and Britvic PLC are differentiating themselves through product accessibility and innovation. Some offerings include herbal additives, amino acids, and protein for digestive health and healthy energy. As lifestyle changes continue to prioritize health and wellness, the nutritional gap between what we need and what we consume is driving demand for these convenient, customizable beverage solutions.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The water enhancer market faces several challenges that may hinder its growth during the forecast period. Consumers' concerns over the use of additives and low-quality ingredients in fitness and energy products, including water enhancers, have increased. Some manufacturers use propylene glycol as a preservative, which can lead to acidosis and kidney failure when consumed in large quantities. Additionally, the use of plastic packaging for water enhancers has raised environmental concerns. Plastic emits harmful greenhouse gases as it decomposes and occupies a significant amount of landfill space. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, inspect manufacturers to ensure compliance with quality and packaging regulations. To obtain certifications like NSF, which assures customers that products are free of harmful ingredients, manufacturers must adhere to stringent regulations and increase production costs due to eco-friendly bottle manufacturing. These factors may negatively impact the growth of the water enhancer market.

The water enhancer market encompasses various product categories, including flavored, workout, powder, tablet, and liquid forms. Sweeteners like Acesulfame potassium, Stevia, maple syrup, and honey are commonly used. Distribution channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online platforms, and brand websites. Digitalization and social media platforms are driving sales. The global beverage industry faces challenges from conventional beverages and rising health consciousness, leading to growth in non-alcoholic beverages. Obesity is a concern, making low-calorie, vitamin-infused water enhancers popular. Sustainable product development and energy-boosting workout and fitness enhancers are trends. Non-governmental organizations advocate for e-Commerce platforms to meet global fitness standards.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This water enhancer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Flavored water enhancer

1.2 Energy water and fitness drops

1.3 Workout drops Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Flavored water enhancer- Flavored water is a popular beverage choice for consumers seeking healthier alternatives to soft drinks and juices. This beverage contains natural and artificial flavors, vitamins, minerals, and sometimes sugar. Flavored water is available in two types: still and sparkling. With growing health concerns among children, the demand for flavored water is increasing. Consumers prefer it for its refreshing and hydrating properties. Manufacturers focus on introducing new flavors and functional ingredients to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The market for flavored water enhancers in the flavored water segment is anticipated to expand steadily due to the rising popularity of flavored beverages.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The global beverage industry is witnessing a significant shift towards non-alcoholic beverages, with a growing demand for water enhancer products. As global fitness standards continue to rise, consumers are seeking healthier alternatives to conventional beverages like carbonated soft drinks. Water enhancers, which are concentrated flavored liquids, offer a solution by adding taste to plain water without the added sugars and calories. Digitalization and social media platforms have played a crucial role in popularizing water enhancers. These products are often marketed as functional beverages, containing vitamins, nutrients, and functional ingredients. Flavored water enhancers are particularly popular among workout and fitness enthusiasts, who use them to stay hydrated and replenish lost nutrients. Vitamin sources and organic fruit flavors are common ingredients in water enhancers. However, health risks such as obesity and the high sugar content of some energy drinks and sports drinks have led to increased scrutiny of the beverage industry. As a result, many water enhancer companies are focusing on natural, low-sugar, and low-calorie options. Flavor enhancers are also used in tea, coffee, and other non-alcoholic beverages to enhance taste and appeal to consumers. Overall, the market for water enhancers is expected to grow as consumers continue to seek healthier alternatives to conventional beverages.

Market Research Overview

The global beverage industry is witnessing a significant shift towards non-alcoholic beverages, with a focus on health and fitness standards. One of the most popular categories within this segment is water enhancers. These products offer consumers the ability to add flavors, vitamins, and functional ingredients to their water, making it more appealing and beneficial. Digitalization and social media platforms have played a crucial role in the growth of the water enhancer market. Consumers are increasingly turning to e-Commerce platforms to purchase these products, which offer convenience and a wider variety of flavor options. Sustainable product development is also a key trend in the water enhancer market. Non-governmental organizations are advocating for vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, Non-GMO, and artificial color, flavor, and sweetener-free products. Energy, workout, and fitness are major drivers for the market, with workout-related water enhancers gaining popularity. These products contain essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, amino acids, and protein, which help improve performance and support digestive health. The market offers a wide range of flavors, from Lemon Lime and Citrus Ginger to more exotic options like Raspberry Peach and Strawberry. Some popular brands include Robinsons, Britvic PLC, and Benefit drops. Product differentiation, accessibility, and concentrated flavor enhancers are other factors contributing to the growth of the water enhancer market. However, it is important to note that excessive consumption of sugars, additives, and artificial ingredients in flavored beverages can pose health risks. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for natural, plant-based, and botanical extracted beverages. The nutritional gap between conventional beverages and water enhancers is a significant factor influencing consumer preferences. In summary, the water enhancer market is a dynamic and evolving industry that offers consumers a wide range of flavored and functional beverage options. The market is driven by health and fitness trends, digitalization, and consumer preferences for sustainable and natural products. However, it is essential to be aware of the potential health risks associated with certain ingredients and to make informed choices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Flavored Water Enhancer



Energy Water And Fitness Drops



Workout Drops

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio