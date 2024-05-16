Water Filtration: Global Markets Revolutionizing Clean Water Access Surges Ahead

An increasingly health-conscious consumer base and technological advancements such as sophisticated membranes are driving the growth of the water filtration industry. It achieves continued growth and environmental impact by emphasizing sustainability and reducing plastic waste.

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Water Filtration: Global Markets is expected to grow from $10.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029."

This report on the global water filtration market analyzes key segments including filter type (depth and surface), technology (membrane and non-membrane), and application (purification and desalination). Geographically, it focuses on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Excluding revenues from services and equipment, the study measures market values at the manufacturer level, with data from 2023 and forecasts from 2024 to 2029 in millions of U.S. dollars.

Interesting Facts About Water Filtration:

Water filter membranes are vital for applications in the food, beverage, and healthcare industries in addition to drinking water. Customized filtration solutions focus on pollutants, and the financial savings are substantial—filtered tap water is just slightly more expensive than bottled water—underscoring the benefits of filtration for the environment and the economy.

The global water filtration market is driven by the following factors:

Water Scarcity: As the global population grows and industries expand, the demand for clean water increases, while freshwater resources remain limited.

Water Quality Issues: Contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and pollutants threaten water quality, but filtration systems effectively remove impurities, ensuring safe water for drinking and industry.

Advancements in Filtration: Continuous research has led to improved filtration technologies, enhancing efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and improving water quality.

Environmental Impact of Bottled Water: Production and disposal of plastic water bottles harm the environment, driving the shift towards sustainable water filtration systems as an eco-friendly alternative.

Specialized Industry Solutions: Industries requiring high-quality water, like pharmaceuticals and electronics, benefit from tailored filtration solutions, ensuring purity, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Report Synopsis

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $9.6 billion Market Size Forecast $19.0 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Filter Type, Technology, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, China, India, the Middle East and Africa

Water quality issues.

Advancements in water filtration technologies.

Environmental impact of bottled water.

Specialized water solutions for industries.



Segmentation Analysis:

Filter Types : Depth filters trap particles within their structure, ideal for high dirt-holding capacity, while surface filters capture contaminants on the filter's surface, effective for removing fine particles.

: Depth filters trap particles within their structure, ideal for high dirt-holding capacity, while surface filters capture contaminants on the filter's surface, effective for removing fine particles. Technology : Membrane-based methods like Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Nanofiltration selectively remove impurities, while non-membrane-based options like Electrolysis and Activated Carbon Filters offer alternative purification techniques.

: Membrane-based methods like Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Nanofiltration selectively remove impurities, while non-membrane-based options like Electrolysis and Activated Carbon Filters offer alternative purification techniques. Application: Water purification systems cater to residential, commercial, and industrial needs, ensuring clean water for various sectors, while desalination systems provide drinkable water from seawater and brackish water sources.

This Water Filtration: Global Markets Report contains comprehensive information and analysis covering the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global water filters market was valued at $9.6 billion in 2023 and will reach $19.0 billion by 2029, and the growth rate is 12.5% for the forecast period 2024-2029



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Water scarcity

Water quality issues

Advancements in water filtration technologies. What segments are covered in the market?

The water filtration market is segmented based on filter type, technology and application. The filter type segment is categorized into depth filter and surface filters. The technology category includes membrane-based and non-membrane-based filters as the major segment; and the application segment includes water purification systems and desalination systems.



By filter type, which segment will dominate the market by 2029?

The depth filters segment dominates the filter type segment.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?

Asia Pacific has the highest market share in the market; the market is holding the highest share based on various factors such as the major presence of companies that are dealing in water technologies in the region and favorable government support for water filtration.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

3M

ALFA LAVAL

DONALDSON CO. INC.

DUPONT

ECOLAB

KOVALUS SEPARATION SOLUTIONS

MANN+HUMMEL

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

VEOLIA

XYLEM

