WATER FOR PEOPLE DEBUTS FASHION FILM DEPICTING THE RUNWAY BILLIONS OF WOMEN WALK FOR CLEAN WATER

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fashion world focuses its attention on New York Fashion Week, today, global nonprofit Water For People unveiled their first-ever fashion film, shot in rural India to raise awareness of the global water crisis  – and specifically the burden that falls upon women and girls, who are most often responsible for water collection for themselves and their families.

Ahead of New York Fashion Week, Water For People is unveiling Runway for Water to raise awareness of the global water crisis and its impact on women and girls. Help us end the walk for water.

Filmed in the Chikhaldara block of India's Maharashtra state, the film features real women and girls from the local Korku tribe who walk this route up to six times per day with their water jug as their accessory. This film juxtaposes the breathtaking landscape and fashion in rural India with women and girls' strenuous daily efforts to collect safe water.

"The film reflects the current realities and obstacles women and girls face in their journey to collect water, drawing attention to the fact that the water crisis disproportionately impacts women, including their schooling, physical safety, health, and economic opportunity," said Katherine Williford, Water For People's Chief Growth Officer.

Around the world, 2.2 billion people don't have access to safe water, and 3.5 billion don't have access to sanitation. Many in the U.S. are unaware of this ongoing critical issue and its impact on women, who spend 200 million hours each day collecting water. Often starting at just four years old and well into old age, women and girls are primarily responsible for water collection, even when sick, pregnant, on their periods, and without adequate sanitation.

"By launching as counterprogramming to NYFW, we wanted to capture the attention of global audiences who are already tuned in to this moment and shine a light on both the intersection of water, sanitation and hygiene issues and gender equality, as well as the broader work we do as an organization to equip communities with lasting access to safe water and sanitation services. It's the least expected walk audiences expect to see this week," explains Williford. 

Water For People began working in India in 1996, and in 2008 developed a locally registered arm to work in tandem on projects funded by Indian corporations, foundations, and individuals. To date, the organization has reached over 1.5 million people in India with reliable water and sanitation services.  

In Maharashtra, the state where this video took place, Water For People India, in partnership with the local government, has been working with 50 villages in the Amravati district. This work includes ensuring historically vulnerable and excluded populations, including low caste and tribal communities, have access to safe water and sanitation services. 

The #runwayforwater is one no young girl or woman should have to walk. To learn more about Water For People's work, as well as the women and communities featured in the video, visit waterforpeople.org/runwayforwater.

About Water For People

Water For People, motivated by the fact that water is a human right, is a nonprofit working across nine countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa to address the global water crisis. In bringing together communities, local businesses, and governments to build, operate, and maintain their own systems, Water For People's approach ensures that every family, health clinic, and school has lasting access to safe water and sanitation. This model, called Everyone Forever, secures sustainability for generations. Learn more at waterforpeople.org.

