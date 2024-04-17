Water Heater Market size is set to grow by USD 6.98 billion from 2023-2027, increasing demand for tankless water heaters boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water heater market size is estimated to grow by USD 6981.04 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6981.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp.

Segment Overview

This water heater market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online retailers, Others) Type (Electric, Gas, Solar) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

