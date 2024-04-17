Water Heater Market size is set to grow by USD 6.98 billion from 2023-2027, increasing demand for tankless water heaters boost the market, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Apr 17, 2024, 20:40 ET

 NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water heater market size is estimated to grow by USD 6981.04 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5%  during the forecast period. 

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market sizeRequest a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027

Water Heater Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6981.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Key companies profiled

A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp.

Segment Overview 

This water heater market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online retailers, Others) Type (Electric, Gas, Solar) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market size to grow by USD 12.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market size to grow by USD 12.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

The automotive dual variable valve timing market is estimated to grow USD 12.52 billion at a notable CAGR of 6.63% between 2022 and 2027 attributed...
Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

The pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is estimated to grow at significant increase, with experts projecting a staggering USD 10.90 billion surge ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics