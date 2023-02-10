Water heater market size to grow by USD 6981.04 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water heater market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,981.04 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 19,029.75 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global water heater market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

A. O. Smith Corp.: The company offers water heaters such as Gas Tank Water heaters.

The company offers water heaters such as Gas Tank Water heaters. AB Electrolux: The company offers water heaters such as 3.6 kW ComfortFlow 500 electric instant water heaters with slide bars.

The company offers water heaters such as 3.6 kW ComfortFlow 500 electric instant water heaters with slide bars. Aristongroup.com: The company offers water heaters such as Aures Slim Multi, an electric instantaneous water heater.

The company offers water heaters such as Aures Slim Multi, an electric instantaneous water heater. Ferroli Spa: The company offers water heaters such as EGEA HT.

The company offers water heaters such as EGEA HT. For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape –

The global water heater market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer water heaters in the market are A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp. and others.

The global water heater market consists of some well-established regional and international players. Vendors follow certain parameters, such as CAPEX, technology, and labor, to compete in the market. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing and testing tankless water heaters. Vendors focus on introducing products equipped with innovative technology. They invest moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technologies in terms of both products and production. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global water heater market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global water heater market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online retailers, and Others), Type (Electric, Gas, and Solar), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The residential segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This segment uses water heaters for domestic purposes such as cleaning, bathing, and washing. The aforementioned benefits have contributed to the increased adoption of tankless water heaters by residential users globally. Countries with cold weather conditions, such as the US, Germany , Russia , the UK, and Canada , are driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global water heater market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water heater market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in infrastructure spending, product innovation and launch to cater to the rising demand for energy-efficient products, and the growing population in various countries of APAC, which is leading to an increase in demand for new houses in the region. As a result, various enterprises in this region are investing in the construction of residential buildings. Such new infrastructural development projects are likely to fuel the demand for water heaters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global Water Heater Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for tankless water heaters is a key factor driving the growth of the global water heater market. This tankless water heater can achieve higher energy efficiency than gas water heaters and provide heated water in a shorter duration than conventional water heaters. Moreover, these water heaters are found to be 22% more energy-efficient than gas-powered storage tank models. All these benefits have increased the demand for tankless water heaters, which require 40 gallons or less of hot water every day. Thus, the demand for energy-efficient models is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The increasing focus on e-commerce platforms is the primary trend in the global water heater market growth. Advances in technology, coupled with high Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services across the world. The introduction of information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, and other technologies has expanded the customer base and created lucrative growth prospects for key vendors. Moreover, increasing Internet penetration has provided end-users with reliable access to a wide range of products. The increasing preference for e-commerce platforms for purchasing kitchen and bathroom equipment is expected to encourage a large number of vendors to adopt online sales channels, which will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high installation and maintenance costs are a major challenge to the growth of the global water heater market. Tankless water heaters are used across the commercial and residential sectors and are more effective than conventional water heating systems (tank water heaters). However, the overall high installation and maintenance costs challenge their adoption. In addition, the shortage of skilled labor in the HVAC industry has also increased the overall cost of maintenance. All these factors increase the operational cost of water heaters during their overall life cycle, thus hindering the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Water Heater Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water heater market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the water heater market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the water heater market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water heater market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The instant water heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2.3 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential), type (gas instant water heaters and electric instant water heaters), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The smart room heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.96% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by content type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,981.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global water heater market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global water heater market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 49: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 70: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 72: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 87: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 88: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 90: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 116: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 119: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 120: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 124: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 126: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 128: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 129: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 130: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 131: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 132: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 133: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 134: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 135: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 136: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 137: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 138: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 139: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: A. O. Smith Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: A. O. Smith Corp. - Segment focus

13.4 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 143: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 144: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 145: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

13.5 Ariston Holding NV

Exhibit 147: Ariston Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: Ariston Holding NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Ariston Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 150: Ariston Holding NV - Key offerings

13.6 Ferroli Spa

Exhibit 151: Ferroli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 152: Ferroli Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Ferroli Spa - Key offerings

13.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13.8 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Havells India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Havells India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

13.9 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 163: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

13.10 Midea India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Midea India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Midea India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Midea India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.11 Noritz Corp.

Exhibit 170: Noritz Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Noritz Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Noritz Corp. - Key offerings

13.12 Rinnai Corp.

Exhibit 173: Rinnai Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Rinnai Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Rinnai Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Rinnai Corp. - Segment focus

13.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 178: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 180: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

13.14 STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 182: STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 183: STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

13.15 Transform Holdco LLC

Exhibit 185: Transform Holdco LLC - Overview



Exhibit 186: Transform Holdco LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: Transform Holdco LLC - Key offerings

13.16 Vaillant Group

Exhibit 188: Vaillant Group - Overview



Exhibit 189: Vaillant Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 190: Vaillant Group - Key offerings

13.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 191: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 192: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 193: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 194: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 195: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 196: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 197: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 198: Research methodology



Exhibit 199: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 200: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 201: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio