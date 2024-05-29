Water Industry Leader Matthew Kuzma Joins Heartland Water Technology as Managing Director of Water Division

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Water Technology, a leader in innovative water treatment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew ("Matt") Kuzma as Managing Director of its Water Division, effective immediately.

With over 30 years of experience in the water industry, Mr. Kuzma brings a wealth of knowledge and an extensive track record of success to his new role at Heartland. His deep background spans advanced water technology solutions including membrane filtration, bioreactors, nutrient recovery, and industrial water treatment. In this new leadership role, he will direct Heartland's strategy as the company extends its reach within the water sector, driving growth within its core segments of solid waste, oil & gas, and power and exploring new applications for Heartland. Heartland's proven solutions for emerging PFAS separation and destruction challenges faced by a wide range of customers will be a particular focus.

"The decision to bring in Matt is a testament to Heartland's commitment to growing its water treatment business and working with our customers to address 100% of their wastewater challenges," said Chris Beaufait, Heartland's CEO. "His vision and leadership will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand the business of our water division to better serve our customers, stakeholders and society."

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to work with Heartland's world class team of deeply experienced water professionals, to more broadly deploy the company's robust portfolio of industry-leading technologies, and to expand and innovate beyond today's offerings," said Kuzma. "I look forward to leveraging and implementing our proven technology and expertise to tackle new markets where we can push the boundaries of water management. Heartland is uniquely positioned to create value at the intersection of water, waste and energy, and I'm thrilled to help drive that mission forward."

Operating at the intersection of water, renewable energy, and resource recovery, since 2008, Heartland has been providing technology-enabled solutions for world's most challenging waste streams. With proprietary, award-winning technologies such as the Heartland Concentrator™, HelioStorm™, and LTC Dry™, Heartland's mission is to provide scalable, efficient, turkey solutions enabled by expertise and innovation, that not only meet the needs of today but promote sustainability, preserve the environment, and enhance public health.

