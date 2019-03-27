Water Lantern Festival Secures Top Honors as Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards!

Water Lantern Festival illuminates the night with the launch of the personalized lanterns onto the water. Each unique lantern drifts out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a beautiful life experience and an uplifting night that attendees will never forget.

Experience a magical evening that includes tasty food trucks, games and activities, local vendors, great music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with messages of love, remembrances, hope, and dreams as they reflect upon the water.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized by USA Today and 10Best.com for the awesome award as the nations Best Cultural Festival," said Mike Schaefer, co-founder of Water Lantern Festival. "Our team works very hard to create an incredible experience for our guests, where people from all walks of life come together to share a uniquely emotional and memorable community experience. It's fantastic to share this positive experience with everyone."

About Water Lantern Festival

Water Lantern Festival is the premier floating lantern event that began in 2018 with events in 34 cities that received a combined attendance of over 130,000 participants. Headquartered in Logan Utah, Water Lantern Festival is planning an even bigger 2019 - with over 100 festivals being planned so far across the U.S. and Canada. As a result of the success of Water Lantern Festival, several copy-cat floating lantern events are popping up - we encourage anyone interested in attending this event to make sure they purchase tickets from www.WaterLanternFestival.com who has a proven track record and a 5 star rating with the BBB.

To learn what others are saying visit https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/testimonials.php

SOURCE Water Lantern Festival

Related Links

https://www.waterlanternfestival.com

