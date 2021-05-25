Water-Level Radar Now Available with the AWARE Flood System

TORRANCE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, and Geolux, an established supplier of innovative industrial radars and sensors, have partnered to offer a water-level radar for the AWARE Flood System. This water-level radar delivers precise, non-contact measurement of the level of various fluids and is ruggedized to work in outdoor environments. This module provides a highly accurate water-level measurement for customers seeking a water-level sensing solution that does not contact or require immersion in the water.

"We are very proud to make this radar the first non-contact water-level sensing solution for the AWARE Flood System," said Ryan Guerrero, Manager of Business Development for Environmental Monitoring Systems at Intellisense Systems. "It's highly accurate, rugged enough for outdoor and industrial environments, and integrates seamlessly with the AWARE Flood IoT system. Geolux has an excellent international reputation, and this product reflects the attention to quality that both of our companies value."

The water-level radar comes in three versions, with a detection distance within 8 meters, 15 meters, and 30 meters of the water level. It operates in the W-band (between 77 and 81 GHz), which ensures the highest precision and allows multiple radars to operate in close proximity without mutual interference. The radar can also be customized to meet customers' specific needs.

Every AWARE Flood communications unit can attach up to four peripherals to deliver a complete overview of the surrounding area and alert users to any potential flooding events. Tipping bucket rain gauges, a propriety water-level pressure sensor, and a water-resistant camera sensor are already available and commonly purchased with the AWARE Flood System. More accessories are arriving in the coming months.

