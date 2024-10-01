Water Meter Market to Grow by USD 3.48 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Government Support for Installations and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Smart Water Meter Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.48 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.07% during the forecast period. Increasing support from government for smart water meter installations is driving market growth, with a trend towards rapid urbanization growth. However, high implementation and maintenance costs of smart water meters poses a challenge - Key market players include ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Everest Sanitation, Genus Power Infrastructures, Hangzhou Laison Technology Co., Ltd., Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Kritsnam Technologies Pvt Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Landis Gyr AG, Peltek India, Silicon Laboratories Inc., SUEZ SA, Syensqo SA, WEGOT Utility Solutions Pvt Ltd., Wenling Younio Water Meter Co.Ltd, and Xylem Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smart water meter market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (AMI and AMR), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Everest Sanitation, Genus Power Infrastructures, Hangzhou Laison Technology Co., Ltd., Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Kritsnam Technologies Pvt Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Landis Gyr AG, Peltek India, Silicon Laboratories Inc., SUEZ SA, Syensqo SA, WEGOT Utility Solutions Pvt Ltd., Wenling Younio Water Meter Co.Ltd, and Xylem Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global smart water meter market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization and the resulting increase in water demand. Cities are expanding rapidly, putting pressure on existing water infrastructure and resources. Smart water meters provide a solution by offering real-time consumption data, enabling utilities to optimize distribution, identify leaks, and implement demand-based pricing. In fast-growing urban centers, particularly in developing countries, these meters are essential tools for managing limited water resources and planning for future needs. New residential and commercial developments present opportunities to integrate smart water metering systems from the ground up, further driving market growth. The sustainability benefits of smart meters make them attractive to city planners and utilities facing urbanization and population expansion challenges. These factors will fuel the growth of the smart water meter market during the forecast period.

The Smart Water Meter market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in real-time monitoring, flexible billing, and data alerts. Water distributors in commercial, residential, and industrial areas are adopting these advanced metering technologies to reduce non-revenue water, detect leaks, and improve water supply management. Urbanization and water shortages have heightened the need for water management technologies, including ultrasonic and electromagnetic meters, advanced metering infrastructure, and data analytics. IoT and wireless connectivity enable automatic meter reading, remote tracking, and two-way communication. Utilities can use data collection, cellular connectivity, and AI to identify usage patterns, anomalies, and water wastage for accurate billing and resource management. Climate change and water scarcity have further emphasized the importance of water conservation and sustainable infrastructure. Hardware components like pressure sensors and wireless connectivity ensure continuous monitoring and efficient water usage.

Market Challenges

The deployment and maintenance costs of smart water meters pose a significant challenge for market expansion. Smart water meters, with their advanced IoT and wireless communication technologies, are more expensive than traditional meters, with costs ranging from USD100 to over USD1000 per unit. Initial installation expenses include not only the meters but also the necessary communication infrastructure, data management systems, and software platforms. Ongoing maintenance requirements, such as battery replacements, software updates, and technical support, further increase the total cost of ownership. These expenses can be particularly burdensome for smaller or rural water utilities with limited budgets. The high costs hinder the justification of investment for many utilities, especially when considering competing priorities like infrastructure repairs and regulatory compliance. This financial barrier slows down adoption rates and economies of scale, ultimately impacting the growth of the global smart water meter market.

The Smart Water Meter market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on water management technologies in the face of climate change and water scarcity. Challenges such as data analytics, IoT integration, and unbilled water consumption require advanced metering infrastructure and wireless connectivity for automatic meter reading and remote tracking. Utilities are investing in hardware components like pressure sensors and cellular connectivity to ensure accurate billing and resource management. Consumer awareness and sustainable infrastructure are driving the adoption of smart water meters in the residential segment. AI and performance standards help in demand management strategies, usage pattern analysis, and anomalies detection. Sustainability and environmental conservation are key priorities, with continuous monitoring and unique identifiers ensuring sustainable water usage. Water utilities are implementing smart cities initiatives for resource allocation and supply chain management. Auto meter reading and municipal water consumption evaluation are essential for efficient water usage and demand management.

Segment Overview

This smart water meter market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 AMI

1.2 AMR End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 AMI- Smart water meters, also known as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) systems, represent a major advancement in water management technology. These systems combine various components to enable utilities to collect and analyze real-time water usage data, improving operational efficiency and customer engagement. AMI systems offer numerous benefits over traditional metering and earlier smart meters. They provide near real-time, two-way communication between utilities and consumers, enabling more accurate water usage monitoring, leak detection, and demand forecasting. Utilities can optimize their operations, allocate resources effectively, and implement conservation strategies based on granular data. Consumers gain insights into their water consumption patterns, empowering them to make informed decisions and potentially reduce bills. Despite higher initial investment costs, utilities recognize the long-term cost savings and operational efficiencies. With water scarcity concerns and the push for sustainable urban development, AMI smart water meter adoption is expected to increase, driving innovation in water management and conservation efforts worldwide. The AMI smart water meter market and its related segments are projected to grow during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Smart Water Meter market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient water management and resource conservation. These advanced meters enable real-time monitoring of water usage, providing utility companies with valuable data for flexible billing, leak detection, and demand management strategies. In both residential and commercial areas, smart water meters help reduce water wastage and ensure accurate billing. Industrial areas also benefit from these systems, as they offer unique identifiers for supply chain management and resource management. Water utilities can utilize advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to detect anomalies and usage patterns, optimizing their water supply and demand management. Smart water meters contribute to sustainable infrastructure and help address water shortages by promoting continuous monitoring, sustainable water usage, and the prevention of non-revenue water.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Water Meter Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time monitoring, flexible billing, and data alerts in various sectors, including commercial, residential, and industrial areas. Water distributors are leveraging smart water meters to reduce non-revenue water, detect leaks, and optimize water supply in the face of water shortages caused by urbanization, climate change, and water scarcity. Ultrasonic and electromagnetic technologies are used in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to ensure accurate billing and resource management. Data analytics, IoT, and wireless connectivity enable water utilities to collect and analyze usage patterns, detect anomalies, and implement demand management strategies. The market also focuses on sustainability, environmental conservation, and performance standards to promote water conservation and reduce water wastage. Unique identifiers and automatic meter reading facilitate supply chain management and ensure sustainable water usage in municipal water systems.

SOURCE Technavio