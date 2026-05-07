A new HelloNation article helps New England water utilities understand the differences between AMR and AMI meter systems.

SUDBURY, Mass., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should a water utility in New England know before choosing between two leading water meter system technologies? A HelloNation article addresses that question and walks utility managers through the key differences, trade-offs, and factors that should shape their decision.

Marty Mazzell, CEO of Ti-SALES Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that automatic meter reading, known as AMR, has been widely used by small and mid-size utilities across New England for several decades. In a standard AMR setup, a meter reader collects data using a handheld or vehicle-mounted receiver during scheduled drive-by or walk-by collection periods, typically once a month. The process reduces human error and cuts labor costs compared to manual reading, but the data is only captured during those periodic collection windows.

Advanced metering infrastructure, known as AMI, works differently. The article describes how an AMI water meter system relies on a fixed communication network that transmits usage data continuously, often once per hour or more, sending readings directly to a utility's central system without requiring any field staff or collection vehicles. Rather than receiving a single monthly reading, a utility using AMI can access hundreds or thousands of data points per meter within a single billing cycle.

The article notes that the practical difference between the two systems comes down to how quickly a utility can detect and respond to problems. With AMR, a leak in a customer's service line may go undetected for several weeks until the next scheduled read. With AMI, unusual usage patterns can be flagged within hours, allowing the utility to notify the customer or dispatch a crew before a small issue becomes a serious and expensive one. For utilities operating with limited staff, that early detection capability carries significant value.

Utility Technology Experts recognize that AMI is not the right fit for every organization, and the article is direct about that reality. The upfront investment is substantial, and building the communication infrastructure required for continuous data transmission presents real challenges in rural parts of New England, where dispersed meter locations, difficult terrain, and aging infrastructure can all affect wireless network performance. For utilities in those conditions, the article describes AMR as a cost-effective and practical option that still delivers meaningful improvements over manual reading.

The HelloNation article outlines several questions utility managers should work through before committing to either approach. These include the condition of the existing meter fleet, the budget available for capital investment and ongoing maintenance, whether internal staff can manage the volume of data an AMI system generates, and how much access to real-time usage information would benefit customers. The article also notes that many AMR meters can be upgraded to AMI-capable devices later, making an initial AMR investment a reasonable stepping stone for utilities that are not yet ready for a full transition.

Utility Technology Experts serving the New England water sector understand that the goal is not simply to adopt the newest available technology, but to select the water meter system that best fits a utility's infrastructure, staffing, and financial position. The article concludes that both systems represent a meaningful improvement over manual reading, and that well-run utilities distinguish themselves by making the right choice at the right time.

AMI vs AMR: Which Water Meter System Fits Your New England Utility? features insights from Marty Mazzell, Utility Technology Expert of Sudbury, Massachusetts, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation