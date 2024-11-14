Water Meters, Quality Sensors, and Leak Detection Trends: Global Market Analysis

Water Meters, Quality Sensors, and Leak Detection Systems: Pioneering Smart Solutions for Efficient Urban and Industrial Water Management

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research "The global market for water meters" is estimated to reach $19.3 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2024 through 2029.

The global market for water meters, water quality sensors, and leak detectors is segmented by product type, technology, and end-use (industrial, household, and commercial). Industrial end use, in which water plays a key role, is driving demand for these products. BCC Research assesses the market through 2029, covering water meters (standard, electronic, smart), technology (automated readers, advanced metering), and end-use. Water quality sensors are analyzed by application (drinking water, wastewater), and leak detectors by product type (acoustic, non-acoustic) and action (continuous, non-continuous). Market values are projected from 2023, with regional forecasts for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW.

This report is especially relevant now due to the growing global demand for water and the critical need for efficient water management solutions. Water management devices, such as meters, quality sensors, and leak detectors, have become essential for monitoring consumption, assessing water quality, and preventing water loss or runoff. Increasing concerns about water contamination and pollution have heightened the awareness of the need to analyze water quality worldwide. The integration of IoT and smart technologies has further driven the demand for smart water meters, which provide real-time data and analysis via app or web-based platforms. Additionally, increasing scarcity of water has created an urgency for water conservation and preservation efforts. Since leaks contribute significantly to water loss and non-revenue water, the implementation of leak detectors is vital for locating and preventing unnecessary water loss and damage.

Please click here for more details on "the global market for water meters report."

The following factors are driving the global market for water meters:

Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives: As urbanization accelerates, efficient water management systems become vital. Smart city initiatives increasingly rely on smart water meters, which provide real-time water usage data, detect leaks, and support conservation efforts. These technologies are essential for optimizing water resource management in crowded urban areas.

Concerns over Water Pollution and Contamination: Industrial growth and urbanization have heightened water pollution concerns. Water quality sensors play a crucial role in detecting contaminants, ensuring the safety of water supplies, and protecting public health.

Industrial use of Water Quality Sensors: the manufacturing, agriculture, and wastewater treatment industries require constant water quality monitoring to meet environmental regulations and optimize operational efficiency. Sensors track parameters such as pH, turbidity, and conductivity, providing essential data for both process control and environmental management.

Request a sample copy of the global market for water meters report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Segments covered Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors, Water Leak Detectors Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (including the Middle East and Africa, and South America) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Norway, China, India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam Market drivers Growing urbanization and smart city initiatives

Concerns over water pollution and contamination

Increasing industrial uses of water quality sensors

Interesting facts about the global market for water meters:

The integration of IoT and AI technologies in water management allows for real-time monitoring of water quality, usage, and leak detection, leading to smarter, more proactive water systems.

These advanced tools and devices enhance efficiency and accuracy, improving overall water management and reducing waste.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projections for the market?

• The water meter market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 4.5%. The water quality sensor is projected to reach $3.6 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 8.5%. The water leak detection market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 5.5%. What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

• Growing urbanization and smart city initiatives

• Concerns over water pollution and contamination

• Increasing industrial applications of water quality sensors What segments are covered in the market?

• The water meters market is segmented by product type, end-user, and region. Product types are standard/basic meters, electronic meters, and smart meters. Smart meters are further segmented into automated water reader and advanced metering infrastructure. End uses are commercial, residential, and industrial. The water quality sensor market is segmented by application and region. Applications include ground/surface water, drinking water, wastewater/industrial processing and coastal water. The water leak detection market is segmented by product type, action, and region. Product types acoustic and non-acoustic. The market is segmented by action into continuous and non-continuous. Which end-user segment will dominate the water meters market by the end of 2029?

• The residential segment will continue to dominate through the end of 2029. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

• The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share in the water meters market due to rising population and urbanization, which will increase the demand for water supply management; also the replacement of old water meters with new smart integrated water meters is increasing due to the growing awareness of water wastage in the region, as smart water meters provide consumption analysis and are much better accurate and efficient. These are some of the factors which will propel the water meters market demand in the region. North America holds the largest market share of water sensors due to the growing industrial infrastructure and strong regulatory guidelines for facilitating good/better quality of water from residential to industrial sectors, which are some of the driving factors for the market growth in the region. North America region dominates the leak detection market, owing to the rising awareness for lowering water leakage and water cost, as well as the presence of major players in the region are among the factors that will drive the market in this region.

Leading companies include:

ABB

ARAD GROUP

AQUALEAK DETECTION LTD.

BADGER METER INC.

BMETERS SRL

DIEHL STIFTUNG & CO. KG

EUTECH INSTRUMENTS PTE LTD.

HACH

HALMA PLC

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HORIBA LTD.

HUBBELL

ISKRAEMECO GROUP

KAMSTRUP

NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

More related reports:

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: This report analyzes the global water and wastewater pipes market based on material type (plastic, metal, and others), application (water supply and wastewater management), and end-use (municipal and industrial sectors). Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The study uses 2022 as its base year, with market estimates and forecasts spanning from 2023 to 2028, all presented in U.S. dollars (millions).

Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets: This report analyzes the specialty water treatment chemicals market by function, including corrosion inhibitors, coagulants and flocculants, biocides and insecticides, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters and softeners, activated carbon, defoamers, nano-chemicals, and other specialty chemicals. The market is further segmented by application (process and treatment), by treatment type (industrial process water treatment, municipal potable water treatment, sewage/wastewater treatment, and seawater treatment), and by end-user (power generation, oil and gas, pulp and paper, metal processing, chemical processing, and other industries).

Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research market reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC