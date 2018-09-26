Water Now, Inc. Launches The Aqua 125E

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Now, Inc., (OTC-WTNW), a leader in water purification solutions, has launched the new Aqua 125E water purification system. The Aqua 125E is based on the same proven, industry leading water purification technology as the flagship Aqua 125. The Aqua 125E connects to commercial electrical power, eliminating the need to refuel the engine system of the Aqua 125. This means that the new Aqua 125E can run 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

The Aqua 125E is designed to provide clean water in environments where commercial power is available, but guaranteed clean drinking water is not. "The Aqua 125E is designed to bring crystal clear, distilled drinking water to any environment that has commercial power. This is a US built product that addresses a global problem. Approximately 2.5 billion people worldwide do not have access to clean water for drinking and/or sanitation. In the United States of America, there are currently approximately 21,000,000 people that are drinking unsafe water from their taps. This product is designed to fix that problem, and to do it easily, and affordably," said Mark Dyos, President of Water Now, Inc.

In announcing the product, David King, CEO of Water Now, Inc. said, "The Aqua 125E is the next step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the best in class water purification technologies to people around the globe. The Aqua 125E addresses both domestic and international concern. The Aqua 125 eliminates the need for bottled water, water delivery services, and uses absolutely no filters, membranes, or other consumable items. Install it, let it run, and you've got approximately 95 gallons (365 liters) of safe drinking water per day."

Water Now, Inc., manufactures water purification systems that utilize patented "Flameless Heating" technology to generate potable water from virtually any water source. Capable of removing both biological and mineral impurities without the use of complex filtering systems, or the use of membranes or the filter media that need to be changed on a regular basis, Water Now products are changing the way the world responds to shortages of potable water.

"Water Now is revolutionizing the water purification industry. Highly portable, easy to use water purification systems that can be in place and generating life-saving water in a matter of moments can and absolutely WILL save lives, and we are extremely happy to have entered into this agreement," said Jacques Steyn, CEO of African Horizon Technologies. "African Horizon Technologies will bring Water Now's vision and family of products to the forefront of the effort to insure everyone in South Africa has the safe, reliable drinking water that they need every day," Steyn added.

Water Now is currently in production on the Aqua 125E, and units are expected to be ready for delivery starting on November 1, 2018.

