Water Philippines Expo and UBM inks MOU partnership renewal with Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) for year 2021 - 2025

The MOU was signed by Engr. Eulogio Agatep II - Immediate Past President of the Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) and Ms. Eliane van Doorn - Director of Business Development of UBM ASEAN during the first and opening day of Vietwater 2018 last November 7, 2018 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The MOU signing formalizes the mutual interaction and strengthens the existing relationship between UBM and PWWA in organizing Water Philippines Expo & Conference.

During her short remarks, Ms. Eliane van Doorn emphasized, "We are grateful to have the strong support of the Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) since the beginning of Water Philippines in year 2011. The show definitely becomes bigger and brighter every edition as a result of this cooperation." Engr. Eulogio Agatep II also added: "This collaboration between PWWA and UBM for Water Philippines is a result of a common passion and common interest to achieve sustainability and security of water. We are honored to be a partner of UBM in this agenda."

Water Philippines Expo & Conference is known as the Philippines fastest-growing B2B water technology event. It has been to a long way already -- having held 4 successful editions since 2011, and is on its way to another greater 5th edition next year, March 20-22, 2019. This success will not be possible without the fruitful partnership between UBM and PWWA.

Also present to witness the MOU signing ceremony were Mr. Dexter Deyto, General Manager of UBM Exhibitions Philippines Inc; Ms. Neneth Javier, Executive Director of PWWA and Ms. Vicky Tan, Senior Project Manager of Water Philippines Expo & Conference.

The 5th edition of Water Philippines Expo and Conference will be held from 20 - 22 March 2019 at the SMX Convention Center. It will showcase the water technologies, innovations and solutions of 500+ local and international exhibiting companies and will bring together 10,000+ trade professionals, decision-makers, business owners and government representatives from different parts of the globe to network, discuss solutions and create business opportunities. Water Philippines 2019 will be co-located with Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency (RE EE) Philippines 2019 in promoting the regions' focus in developing energy efficiency and diversifying the energy mix for a sustainable future.

Admission to Water Philippines 2019 Exhibition and Technology Symposium is free by pre-registering online at www.waterphilippinesexpo.com.

