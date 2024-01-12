Water Pipes at Risk of Freezing Due to Extremely Cold Temperatures Roto-Rooter Offers Tips to Avoid Frozen Pipes

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of the nation will experience extremely cold temperatures in the coming days. Sustained cold and wind chill puts exposed water supply pipes at risk of freezing and bursting. Even a tiny pipe crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in a day after the pipe thaws.

How to prevent and remedy frozen pipes

Roto-Rooter, America's largest provider of plumbing repair services, offers tips to prevent frozen pipes and manage pipes that have already frozen. By taking preventive measures before the arctic blast arrives, homeowners and businesses can minimize their risk of burst pipes and associated flooding.

Disconnect outside water hoses, turn off the water supply to outdoor spigots (if equipped), then open the outdoor spigots to drain water from the pipes.

Place Styrofoam insulation covers over all outdoor faucets.

If outside faucets are dripping, make the necessary repairs before freezing temperatures arrive.

If your washing machine is inside a cold garage or unheated space, turn off water supply lines leading to the appliance and disconnect the hoses.

Allow a trickle of hot and cold water to run from sink and bathtub spouts.

Open kitchen and bathroom sink cabinets to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Cover exposed water pipes with foam insulation sleeves, especially beneath pier & beam homes and trailers.

Wrap thermostat-controlled heat cables around the most vulnerable water supply pipes.

Set furnace thermostat no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

What to do if your pipes have frozen:

Partially open indoor faucets to reduce pressure inside the frozen pipes.

If leaving home, turn off the main water supply to prevent flooding after a burst pipe thaws.

use a hair dryer or space heater to thaw pipes. Do not use an open flame!

Some plumbers have professional pipe-thawing equipment to get pipes flowing again.

If you experience flooding or water damage, contact a certified water cleanup service to minimize long term damage.

rotorooter.com/ is a good source of plumbing information.

Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Roto-Rooter operates plumbing and water cleanup businesses in more than 120 company-owned territories and 400 franchise territories, serving most of the U.S. and Canada.

CONTACT: Paul Abrams, 513-702-5631, [email protected];

SOURCE Roto-Rooter