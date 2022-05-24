Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.21 billion| APAC to Register Maximum Growth | Technavio

May 24, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water quality monitoring equipment market size is predicted to surge by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% during this period. The increasing pollution adversely affecting the quality of drinking water is driving the growth of the water quality monitoring equipment market. However, factors such as the lack of water infrastructure in developing countries may challenge the market growth.
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Driver
The increasing pollution adversely affecting the quality of drinking water is one of the drivers in the market. Changes in climatic conditions can be attributed to the increasing pollution and have led to frequent droughts, storms, and floods. As a result, the repair and retrofitting activities of utilities are slowed or delayed. Utilities should cater to the demands of end-users in such situations. Therefore, various utilities are adopting water quality monitoring systems. Government initiatives have increased the need for efficient water quality sensors and associated systems and equipment. Thus, the global water quality monitoring systems will witness growth during the forecast period.
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation by Application
Based on application, the market has been segmented into groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others. The groundwater segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Groundwater is the primary source of drinking water for humans. It is also utilized for agriculture.
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand from the aquaculture segment will drive the water quality monitoring equipment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the water quality monitoring equipment market in APAC.
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Major Vendors
Agilent Technologies Inc.
The company offers water quality monitoring equipment such as EPA 200.8 Water Analyzer, which is an integrated package of hardware, software, consumables, professional services, and documentation.
Atlas Scientific LLC
The company offers water quality monitoring equipment such as WaterFeature8, which is designed for integration into municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment control systems. It is used for real-time process monitoring of up to 8 sensor channels.
Campbell Scientific Inc.
The company offers water quality monitoring equipment that is used in many natural and industrial environments, including streams, watersheds, wells, caves, water and wastewater treatment plants, aquaculture operations, landfills, and processing plants. These systems include Campbell data loggers and a large variety of sensors and communication peripherals customized for each application.
Danaher Corp.
The company offers water quality monitoring equipment that is designed to simplify analysis by offering sophisticated on-line instrumentation, accurate portable laboratory equipment, high-quality prepared reagents, complete easy-to-follow methods, and lifetime technical support. These systems include remote diagnostics and a Portable Parallel Analyzer to simplify field measurements.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
The company offers water quality monitoring equipment such as Hydraclam Water Quality and Pressure Monitors, which are battery-powered purpose-built systems for monitoring water quality parameters within the potable water distribution system.
|
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.88
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Atlas Scientific LLC, Campbell Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Environmental Holdings Pty Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., Hanna Instruments United States Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Hydro International Ltd., In Situ Inc., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Metex Corp. Ltd., National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research Ltd., Optiqua Technologies Pte Ltd., RS Hydro Ltd., Sea Bird Scientific, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
