Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.21 billion| APAC to Register Maximum Growth | Technavio

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Driver

The increasing pollution adversely affecting the quality of drinking water is one of the drivers in the market. Changes in climatic conditions can be attributed to the increasing pollution and have led to frequent droughts, storms, and floods. As a result, the repair and retrofitting activities of utilities are slowed or delayed. Utilities should cater to the demands of end-users in such situations. Therefore, various utilities are adopting water quality monitoring systems. Government initiatives have increased the need for efficient water quality sensors and associated systems and equipment. Thus, the global water quality monitoring systems will witness growth during the forecast period.

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on application, the market has been segmented into groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others. The groundwater segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Groundwater is the primary source of drinking water for humans. It is also utilized for agriculture.

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand from the aquaculture segment will drive the water quality monitoring equipment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the water quality monitoring equipment market in APAC.

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Major Vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The company offers water quality monitoring equipment such as EPA 200.8 Water Analyzer, which is an integrated package of hardware, software, consumables, professional services, and documentation.

Atlas Scientific LLC

The company offers water quality monitoring equipment such as WaterFeature8, which is designed for integration into municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment control systems. It is used for real-time process monitoring of up to 8 sensor channels.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

The company offers water quality monitoring equipment that is used in many natural and industrial environments, including streams, watersheds, wells, caves, water and wastewater treatment plants, aquaculture operations, landfills, and processing plants. These systems include Campbell data loggers and a large variety of sensors and communication peripherals customized for each application.

Danaher Corp.

The company offers water quality monitoring equipment that is designed to simplify analysis by offering sophisticated on-line instrumentation, accurate portable laboratory equipment, high-quality prepared reagents, complete easy-to-follow methods, and lifetime technical support. These systems include remote diagnostics and a Portable Parallel Analyzer to simplify field measurements.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

The company offers water quality monitoring equipment such as Hydraclam Water Quality and Pressure Monitors, which are battery-powered purpose-built systems for monitoring water quality parameters within the potable water distribution system.

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Atlas Scientific LLC, Campbell Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Environmental Holdings Pty Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., Hanna Instruments United States Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Hydro International Ltd., In Situ Inc., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Metex Corp. Ltd., National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research Ltd., Optiqua Technologies Pte Ltd., RS Hydro Ltd., Sea Bird Scientific, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Groundwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Groundwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Groundwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Groundwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Groundwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Drinking water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Drinking water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Drinking water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 101: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Atlas Scientific LLC

Exhibit 106: Atlas Scientific LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Atlas Scientific LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Atlas Scientific LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Campbell Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 109: Campbell Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Campbell Scientific Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Campbell Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 112: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Exhibit 117: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key news



Exhibit 120: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Segment focus

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 122: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.9 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 127: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 In Situ Inc.

Exhibit 132: In Situ Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: In Situ Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: In Situ Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL

Exhibit 135: Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL - Overview



Exhibit 136: Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 138: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

