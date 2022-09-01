Water Recycle And Reuse Market Size to Grow by USD 13.58 billion with Highest Revenue-Generation from the Industrial End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Water Recycle and Reuse Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.65% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global water recycle and reuse market as a part of the global water utility market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the water recycle and reuse market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Water Recycle and Reuse Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the scarcity of water and rising environmental concerns. Forty percent of the global population faces a water shortage, and regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia are expected to face severe water shortages in the next decade. Population growth, increasing per capita consumption of water, and urbanization will lead to rising water scarcity. Thus, many industries are investing in and modifying their water treatment plants to supply the treated water for reuse for industrial purposes, in turn, boosting the market growth positively. In addition, other factors such as the rapid industrialization in developing countries and rising regulations associated with water treatment are also likely to propel the market's growth in the long run," says a senior analyst for the Utility industry at Technavio.

However, one of the key challenges to the global water recycling and reuse market growth is the infrastructure requirements for water treatment. The treatment of municipal water consists of various stages, such as flocculation, coagulation, and others. In addition, the design and technologies required for the reclamation and reuse of water depend on the characteristics of the water, objectives, operational and maintenance requirements, and flexibility of operations., which increases the infrastructural complexities, in turn, limiting the market growth.

Water Recycle and Reuse Market Segment Highlights

The water recycle and reuse market has been segmented by end-user (industrial, agricultural, and domestic and commercial), technology (conventional treatment and recycling technologies, membrane filtration technologies, and chemical treatment and disinfection technologies).

The water recycle and reuse market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the amount of fresh water consumed during energy production across the world is expected to double over the next 25 years.

Thus, the wide application of wastewater reuse and recycling in the energy and power sector will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Some of the most common applications are General wastewater recycling, Boiler feedwater, Condensate polishing, and Cooling tower makeup Ion exchange rinse waters.

Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by geography into APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

, , MEA, and ). 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for water recycle and reuse in APAC.

and are the key markets for water recycle and reuse in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The accelerating water infrastructure development in Australia , South Korea , Taiwan , Singapore , and Japan , owing to the rapid application of water recycling in industries such as oil and gas, construction, and heavy metal industries, will facilitate the water recycle and reuse market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

, , , , and , owing to the rapid application of water recycling in industries such as oil and gas, construction, and heavy metal industries, will facilitate the water recycle and reuse market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The US, Spain, and Germany are some of the other revenue-generating economies for this market.

Vendor Analysis:

The water recycle and reuse market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

This statistical study of the water recycle and reuse market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The water recycle and reuse market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles.

The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the top water recycle and reuse market players covered in this report are:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Aquatech International LLC

aquatherm GmbH

Aries Chemical Inc.

DeLoach Industries Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Element Solutions Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Fluence Corp. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Grundfos Holding AS

Komline Sanderson Corp.

Lenntech BV

Nitto Denko Corp.

PHOENIX Process Equipment Co.

Process Equipment Co. Praj Industries Ltd.

Samco Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Veolia Environment SA

Water Rhapsody

Water Recycle And Reuse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 13.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Spain, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Aquatech International LLC, aquatherm GmbH, Aries Chemical Inc., DeLoach Industries Inc., Ecolab Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Komline Sanderson Corp., Lenntech BV, Nitto Denko Corp., PHOENIX Process Equipment Co., Praj Industries Ltd., Samco Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, and Water Rhapsody Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

