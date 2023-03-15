Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Global Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

Mar 15, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Physical Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Treatment Business
- Competition
- Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Reclaimed Water: Recycling Wastewater for Plethora of Reuse Applications
- Primary Methods Linked with Wastewater Reuse
- Applications of Water Reuse
- Technologies Involved
- Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse
- World Water Crisis: Key Facts
- Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)
- Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water : A Global Perspective
- Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
- Mounting Global Concern Over Water Shortage Drives Water Companies Scale up Operations for Water Reuse
- Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018 and 2025
- Outlook: Water Recycling Set to Make Big Gains
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water Reuse
- Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2020
- Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
- Growing Focus on Sustainability Turns the Spotlight on Biological Treatment of Wastewater
- Industrial Sector Emerges as the Biggest End-User of Biological Wastewater Treatment Solutions: % Share Breakdown of Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by End-Use for the Year 2022
- Increasing Risk of Aridification Drives Countries to Increase Reuse of Water
- Innovations in Water Quality Technology Boost Prospects
- Technologies on Rise to Drive Municipal Water Reuse
- Latest Technologies Improve Efficiency of Water Recycling
- Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground in Agriculture Industry
- Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water
- Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024
- High Sewage Discharge Costs to Drive Uptake
- New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Water-Guzzling Industrial Units Pour Investment in Sustainable Wastewater Treatment
- Smart City Projects and Sustainability Goals Drive Interest in Water Re-use
- World Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion for 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Increased Investments in Landscaping Amid Growing Focus on Building Greener Cities to Benefit Demand for Water Re-Use Technologies
- Minimal Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge Gain Popularity
- Rise in Use of Membrane Filtration Technologies for Water Reuse
- Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities
- Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies
- Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies
- Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region
- EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse
- Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Techniques Gain Momentum
- Membrane Bioreactors (MBR) Evolve as Important Solutions
- Fire Protection: An Expanding Enduse Market
- Number of Reported Fires in the US (in Thousands): 1990-2019
- Expanding Population Supports Demand
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Rapid Urbanization and the Need for Water Reliability Spur Growth
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
