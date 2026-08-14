Water Rises to the Top of Arizona Voters' Concerns as Majorities Call for Long-Term Action

New Arizona Voters' Agenda research shows that voters place equal importance on growth and sustainability

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term water supplies have risen to the top of Arizona voters' immediate concerns, and new statewide research shows the issue reaches beyond questions of water supply alone. Voters connect Arizona's water future directly to the state's ability to grow, sustain its economy, protect quality of life, and prosper over the long term.

The findings are part of Center for the Future of Arizona's (CFA) 2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda research, which identifies the priorities likely Arizona voters share across political affiliations and generations and provides insight into their experiences, concerns, and perspectives.

Asked to choose the single top issue facing Arizona from a broad list, voters selected long-term water supplies more than any other issue tested. The finding is best understood as a measure of what is most immediate or top-of-mind. Voters could choose only one issue, so it does not suggest that other major priorities are unimportant. Instead, it marks water as a particularly urgent concern heading into the election.

"Water has always been fundamental to Arizona's future, and this research shows voters see it that way," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "The decisions Arizona makes about water reach far beyond supply. They affect our economy, our communities, our quality of life, and what will be possible for future generations. This is a moment to think long term and give Arizonans confidence that we are preparing responsibly for the future."

Voters Concerned About Arizona's Water Future

The findings reveal substantial concern about whether Arizona is prepared for the demands ahead:

71% of voters are not confident Arizona's water systems can reliably support future growth and extreme heat.

Arizona's water systems can reliably support future growth and extreme heat. 69% do not believe Arizona will have enough water over the long term to support residents, agriculture, and future economic growth.

Arizona will have enough water over the long term to support residents, agriculture, and future economic growth. Concern extends across political affiliations and age groups.

These findings measure public confidence, not the technical condition of Arizona's water supplies or infrastructure. Whether those concerns reflect underlying resource challenges, public understanding, or both, they underscore the need for clear public communication, credible long-term planning, and greater understanding of Arizona's water future.

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SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona