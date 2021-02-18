Water Running Minimizes Harmful Effects on Cardiovascular System After Injury

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water treadmill running provides athletes an alternative method of training to maintain cardiovascular fitness without the weight bearing demands of land running.

Aquabike detail Aquabike at Paradise

Many athletes incur lower extremity injuries that necessitate a reduction in training time. Research has shown that 6 weeks of cardiovascular detraining may result in a 14% to 16% decrease in V ̇ O2max. After such injuries, the athlete's objective is to prevent deconditioning while rehabilitating the injury to provide the athlete the best possible outcome. Traditional land-based exercises are difficult to do with the intensity necessary to maintain their cardiovascular conditioning. This recent study on water treadmill running parameters by the American College of Sports Medicine shows that a water-based treadmill can be used in shallow and deep water to help maintain the athlete's condition with less effort and still get the same benefits thus allowing and athlete to maintain peak performance during their rehabilitation process.

"Paradise, Salon Spa and Wellness is the only publicly accessible pool in Northern Nevada that has a full complement of water training equipment, including treadmills, bikes, trampolines, arm bikes, and shoulder machines," Perry Nixdorf CEO at Paradise says. "If you've been injured in any way that reduces your mobility, as an athlete or non-athletic person, we are the best place to maintain, and even improve your cardio health."

Exercise is a time tested and proven way to improve a vast number of mental and physical conditions in life that changes how we are able to do the things that matter to us. Athletes often push their bodies to a higher level than most of us and are significantly impacted by an injury that sets them back requiring a longer time to recondition their bodies for peak performance. While there is some aquatic training/rehabilitation available at the Lombardi fitness center at UNR, and a physical therapy place, Paradise is the only place that is dedicated to aquatic fitness and is easily accessible and affordable by everyone.

For the last 7 years Paradise has been bringing these types of results to their clients every day. Having water exercise equipment is unique in the northern Nevada area. No-one else has the variety and quality of water exercise equipment to help their customers gain the benefits of working out in water regardless of their age or mobility.

Contact info:

Starr Nixdorf, ATRIC

775 450-7487 call/text

[email protected]

For more info on Paradise:

www.paradisesalonspawellness.com

https://paradisesalonspawellness.com/classes-signups/

SOURCE Paradise Salon Spa Wellness