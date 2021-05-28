Water Softeners Markets, 2026 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5%

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Softeners Market by End-Use, Type, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Water Softeners Market is expected to grow at the rate of 8.5% CAGR by 2026.

According to research, magnesium's rising consumption in hard water can result in cerebrovascular mortality, increasing water softeners' demand. Moreover, several other health problems emerge from drinking hard water, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, etc.

Thus, the increasing numbers of health conditions lead to the escalating demand for water softeners for commercial and residential purposes, which is majorly driving the market growth. However, other options of water treatment technologies in the market are impeding the market growth.

On the basis of Product, the water softeners market is bifurcated into salt-based and salt-free. The salt-based segment is projected to exhibit substantial growth due to the comparatively less cost, high efficiency in reducing scale deposits in boilers, tanks, and pipes, along with easy availability. Moreover, it also prevents stains on dishes & laundry and softens hair and skin. Expanding industrial sector is further expected to boost the segment growth.



Due to the high number of installations, the residential sector is anticipated to dominate the market for water softeners over the forecast period. The residential segment is again furcated into single-family and multifamily. This segment's dominance is ascribed to the increasing demand for water softeners among residential since these water softeners reduce the decaying of pipelines and fixture issues. Increasing awareness about safe and clean water for drinking in the residential application fuels this segment's growth.



Geographically, the water softeners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America has the dominant share of the water softeners market. This is due to the developing industrial sector and the rising incidence of water-borne disease in this region, increasing water softeners' requirement.



Soft water reduces the wastage of soaps and detergents, which are required for laundry and cleaning. Softeners extend the lifespan of clothes and fabrics, thus driving the global water softeners market. The softening system avoids corrosion on faucets, fixtures, and taps that look new for an extending period.

The softeners also protect equipment such as washing machines, geysers, and other electronics from corrosion and core damage control. Moreover, the rising industrial sector and increasing world population are also fueling the water softeners market growth.



Scope of the Report



Water Softeners Market based on Product

Salt-Based

Salt-Free

Water Softeners Market based on Application

Residential

Single-Family

Multi-Family

Commercial

Office Buildings

Hotel/Restaurants

Laundries

Hospital & Healthcare

Others

Industrial

Food Processing unit

Textile

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Refineries

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot



4. Market characteristics



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape

