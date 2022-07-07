Water Softening Systems Market to Reach $4.6 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in investments in water treatment plants and surge in environmental concerns among consumers along with increase in water treatment rules and regulation have boosted the growth of global water softening systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Water Softening Systems Market by Softener Type (Salt-based ion exchanged softeners, Salt-free water softener), by Type (Twin cylinder, Mono cylinder), by End Use (Residential, Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global water softening systems industry was pegged at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in investments in water treatment plants and surge in environmental concerns among consumers along with increase in water treatment rules and regulation have boosted the growth of global water softening systems market. In addition, developments in water treatment technology and awareness regarding sustainability are expected to open new opportunities.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10114

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic drastically affected the market due to disruptions in the supply chain and value chain. Moreover, the pandemic restricted the supply of raw materials, which negatively impacted the development of end-use markets.

During the pandemic, many companies stopped manufacturing water softeners and water filtration system due to lack of workers and prolonged lockdown.

The salt-based ion exchanged softeners segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By softener type, the salt-based ion exchanged softeners segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global water softening systems market, owing to salt-based water softeners surpass salt-free systems in terms of removing hardness-causing minerals from water. The report includes analysis of the salt-free water softener segment as well.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Water Softening Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10114

The twin cylinder segment dominated the market

By type, the twin cylinder segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global water softening systems market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to twin tank water softeners offer two cylinders that soften water independently. The report includes an analysis of the mono cylinder segment.

Europe held the lion's share

By region, the market Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market. This is due to rise in population, increase in demand for water softeners in municipalities and industries. However, the global water softening systems market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to potential in the developing countries such as India and Japan to expand their water softener operations in residential and non-residential sectors.

Major market players

BWT AG

Culligan International Company

Dwater Limited.

EcoWater Systems LLC

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

Atlas Filtri

Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kinetico Incorporated

Marlo Incorporated

Monarch Water Ltd.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10114

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market - Global water quality monitoring systems market is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market is projected to reach $322.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Industrial Air Purifiers Market - Global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart Air Purifiers Market - Global smart air purifiers market is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Water Contamination Checking Instrument Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Water Quality Instrument Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research