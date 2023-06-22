Water Soluble Fertilizers Market size is set to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2022 to 2027. Increase in demand from developing countries drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water soluble fertilizers market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In Europe, many countries, including Spain, Ukraine, Germany, Russia, and the UK, exhibit a high demand for these fertilizers. The significant factors increasing the regional growth include the rising demand for speciality fertilizers to improve the quality of production, changing climatic conditions, and the high penetration of companies that produce specialized fertilizers in the region is expected to propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Fertigation and Foliar), application (Nitrogenous, Potassic, and Phosphatic), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fertigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is a process that combines fertilization and irrigation by introducing fertilizers, soil amendments, and other chemical products into the irrigation system. This method is widely used in extensive agriculture and horticulture applications. The better efficiency and high utilization rate of fertilizers used for this application makes them suitable for fertilizers that are water-soluble. The different applications of fertigation include uniform distribution of nutrients, improved nutrient absorption, the controlled absorption rate of fertilizers used for plant growth, minimized nutrient loss, reduces soil erosion, and direct application of nutrients to the roots. Also, the process lowers water consumption and minimizes the risk of diseases, including soil-borne diseases contracted by roots. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the demand for fertigation, thereby fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The reduction in arable land is notably driving the water-soluble fertilizers market growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have reduced the amount of arable land available for food production. Additionally, inappropriate agricultural practices and deforestation have led to the reduction of the fertility of arable land globally. As a result, food production can only be increased by improving the yield from the existing farms. The use of water-soluble fertilizers can help to improve the yield of food crops. Research shows that the demand for food grains will significantly increase by 2030 due to the increasing population worldwide. Developing nations, such as Brazil and India, will require an additional 120 million hectares of land to fulfil the demand for food grains by 2030. Hence, the shrinkage of global arable land is expected to drive the demand for fertilizers, to meet the growing food requirements. Therefore, this is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in demand for micronutrient-based water-soluble fertilizers is an emerging trend in the market. Micronutrients are essential minerals that plants need in small quantities. However, even a small deficiency in micronutrients can have a significant impact on plant growth and development. This can lead to reduced yields, stunted growth, and other abnormalities. The most important micronutrients for plant growth include zinc, iron, and magnesium. These nutrients are required at different stages of plant growth, and they play a vital role in a variety of plant functions. For example, zinc is essential for photosynthesis, iron is important for chlorophyll production, and magnesium is involved in energy production. Water-based fertilizers are a convenient and effective way to apply micronutrients to plants. These fertilizers are easy to mix and apply, and they can be used to target specific areas of the plant. Water-based fertilizers can also help to improve the nutritional content of fruits and vegetables. Hence, such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge impeding market growth. Water-soluble fertilizers are made from a variety of raw materials, including natural gas, potassium chloride, sulfur, and coal. The cost of these raw materials has been increasing in recent years, which has led to higher production costs for manufacturers. This has squeezed profit margins and could lead to a decrease in demand for water-soluble fertilizers. Natural gas is a major raw material used to produce nitrogen-based water-soluble fertilizers. The hydrogen required to produce these fertilizers is extracted from natural gas. Therefore, an increase in natural gas prices will have a significant impact on the cost of producing nitrogen-based water-soluble fertilizers. This could lead to a decrease in demand for these fertilizers, as farmers may switch to alternative fertilizers that are less expensive. Therefore, fluctuations in raw material prices can have a negative impact on the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this water soluble fertilizers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water soluble fertilizers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the water-soluble fertilizers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the water-soluble fertilizers market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water soluble fertilizers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.19 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (inorganic and organic), application (agriculture, horticulture, and gardening), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for organic fertilizers is notably driving market growth.

The liquid fertilizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,314.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables), type (nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers is notably driving market growth.

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Spain, Russia, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Captain Polyplast Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Cifo Srl, Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Green Has Italia SPA, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Nutrien Ltd., Sinofert Holding Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., Uralchem JSC, Yara International ASA., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global water soluble fertilizers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global water soluble fertilizers market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fertigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fertigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fertigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fertigation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fertigation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Foliar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Foliar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Foliar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Foliar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Foliar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Nitrogenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Nitrogenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Nitrogenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Nitrogenous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Nitrogenous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Potassic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Potassic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Potassic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Potassic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Potassic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Phosphatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Phosphatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Phosphatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Phosphatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Phosphatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Captain Polyplast Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Captain Polyplast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Captain Polyplast Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Captain Polyplast Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Captain Polyplast Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 116: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cifo Srl

Exhibit 121: Cifo Srl - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cifo Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cifo Srl - Key offerings

12.6 E.I.D. Parry India Ltd.

Exhibit 124: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Green Has Italia SPA

Exhibit 128: Green Has Italia SPA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Green Has Italia SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Green Has Italia SPA - Key offerings

12.8 Grupa Azoty SA

Exhibit 131: Grupa Azoty SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Grupa Azoty SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Grupa Azoty SA - Key offerings

12.9 Haifa Negev technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Haifa Negev technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Haifa Negev technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Haifa Negev technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C

Exhibit 137: Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C - Overview



Exhibit 138: Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C - Segment focus

12.11 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 KS Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 146: KS Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 147: KS Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 148: KS Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: KS Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

12.13 Nutrien Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Nutrien Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Sinofert Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Sinofert Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sinofert Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Sinofert Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Sinofert Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Exhibit 158: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Segment focus

12.16 The Mosaic Co.

Exhibit 162: The Mosaic Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Mosaic Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Mosaic Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Mosaic Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Yara International ASA.

Exhibit 166: Yara International ASA. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Yara International ASA. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Yara International ASA. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Yara International ASA. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Yara International ASA. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio