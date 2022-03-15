Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Application (home care, agrochemical, and other applications) and Geography, 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The water-soluble pods packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Aicello Corp., Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd., Annex Business Media, Aquapak Polymers Ltd., Arrow Greentech Ltd, Cortec Corp., HK MSD, Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co. Ltd, JRF Technology LLC, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lithey Inc., Medanos Claros SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mondi Group, Noble Industries Inc, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Soltec Development SAS, Solupak Ltd., and Suvi Exports LLP among others.

Aicello Corp.- The company offers SOLUBLON brand PVA water-soluble film that is used in diverse applications such as packaging, transfer printing, and medical. It is a privately held company headquartered in Japan . It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global water-soluble pods packaging market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging:

One of the key elements driving demand is growing awareness about health and the environment. Organic cosmetics makers are looking for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options to sell their goods as all-natural. Cosmetic companies are also collaborating with packaging companies to produce effective packaging solutions for their goods. As a consequence of its biodegradability, water-soluble pod packaging will see greater acceptance throughout the projection period. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly detergent products:

Concerns over environmental pollution are increasing across the globe. Moreover, chemical-based detergent products are reported to harm consumers' skin and deteriorate the softness and quality of the clothes in the long run. Eco-friendly products are mostly organic and are made from natural substances rather than artificial additives, chemicals, artificial preservatives, and other synthetics, which are toxic to human health. Consumers prefer organic and eco-friendly detergents made of natural ingredients due to the hazardous effects of synthetically derived detergents, which will further support the growth of the market in focus in the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Homecare:

The water-soluble pod packaging market share growth by the homecare segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing awareness of health and hygiene across the global population will increase the market demand for laundry detergents, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Agrochemical



Other applications

Our Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for water-soluble pod packaging in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The significant increase in the demand for biodegradable polymers, especially for the consumer goods industries will facilitate the water-soluble pods packaging market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market vendors

Water-soluble Pods Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 237.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aicello Corp., Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd., Annex Business Media, Aquapak Polymers Ltd., Arrow Greentech Ltd, Cortec Corp., HK MSD, Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co. Ltd , JRF Technology LLC, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lithey Inc., Medanos Claros SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mondi Group, Noble Industries Inc, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Soltec Development SAS, Solupak Ltd., and Suvi Exports LLP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

