Water Sports Foundation Shares Eight Top Boating Tips for a Fun Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off boating season and is the busiest boating weekend of the year

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the traditional opening of the summer boating season approaches this Memorial Day, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) encourages boaters to prepare for the busiest boating weekend of the year.

Memorial Day is part of the busiest boating weekend of the year. To make the most of magic moments on the water, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) encourages boaters to follow important safety tips like always wearing a life jacket and designating a sober skipper. For more ways to stay safe on the water, please visit https://tinyurl.com/39uxwhy4/. Memorial Day is part of the busiest boating weekend of the year. To make the most of magic moments on the water, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) encourages boaters to follow important safety tips like always wearing a life jacket and designating a sober skipper. For more ways to stay safe on the water, please visit https://tinyurl.com/39uxwhy4/.

"Memorial Day weekend traditionally signals the start of the recreational boating season," said Jim Emmons, executive director of the Water Sports Foundation. "So many magical moments happen on the water each summer, creating memories that boating families cherish for a lifetime. To get the most fun out of your time on the water, be sure to plan well in advance and always make safety a top priority."

Emmons said nearly two-thirds of boating accidents (65%) involve operator error which can be easily prevented through basic boater education. He shared the following tips to enhance your boating experience and keep the fun afloat:

Top Eight Boating Safety Tips for Memorial Day Weekend … and Summer of 2026

Take a Boater Safety Course – A boating course is the best way to improve your knowledge and brush up your skills. Whether you're new to boating or just need a refresher, visit https://www.watersportsfoundation.com/media/boating-safety-education/

for a list of boating safety education resources. More than 40 states require some form of boater education.

– A boating course is the best way to improve your knowledge and brush up your skills. Whether you're new to boating or just need a refresher, visit https://www.watersportsfoundation.com/media/boating-safety-education/ for a list of boating safety education resources. More than 40 states require some form of boater education. Wear a Life Jacket – The U.S. Coast Guard reports 86% of boating drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. Always wear a properly fitted life jacket and make one available for everyone in the boat. There are many exciting new light-weight, comfortable styles and sizes for everyone!

– The U.S. Coast Guard reports 86% of boating drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. Always wear a properly fitted life jacket and make one available for everyone in the boat. There are many exciting new light-weight, comfortable styles and sizes for everyone! Never Boat Under the Influence – The U.S. Coast Guard reports alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Don't drink and drive: always designate a sober skipper!

– The U.S. Coast Guard reports alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Don't drink and drive: always designate a sober skipper! Use the Engine Cutoff Switch – It's the law! The engine cutoff switch, which is attached to the operator with a lanyard, will immediately stop the boat's engine should the operator move away from the helm or fall overboard.

– It's the law! The engine cutoff switch, which is attached to the operator with a lanyard, will immediately stop the boat's engine should the operator move away from the helm or fall overboard. Check the Weather Before Departure – The National Weather Service advises boaters to always monitor marine forecasts before and during outings. Take special precautions if inclement weather threatens and head to safety immediately.

– The National Weather Service advises boaters to always monitor marine forecasts before and during outings. Take special precautions if inclement weather threatens and head to safety immediately. Carry Reliable Communication Devices – Don't rely on a cell phone alone. A VHF radio is the best way to communicate with the U.S. Coast Guard, local authorities and other boats. Make sure you know how your VHF works and stay tuned to Channel 16, the safety and hailing frequency monitored 24/7 by the U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels. A properly registered satellite beacon (EPIRB or PLB) provides another layer of assurance.

– Don't rely on a cell phone alone. A VHF radio is the best way to communicate with the U.S. Coast Guard, local authorities and other boats. Make sure you know how your VHF works and stay tuned to Channel 16, the safety and hailing frequency monitored 24/7 by the U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels. A properly registered satellite beacon (EPIRB or PLB) provides another layer of assurance. File a Float Plan – Make sure to share a detailed description of your boat's make, model and registration number, the names of all on board, and the planned trip itinerary with a trusted family member, friend, or marina staff before departure. Include a recent photo of your boat if possible.

– Make sure to share a detailed description of your boat's make, model and registration number, the names of all on board, and the planned trip itinerary with a trusted family member, friend, or marina staff before departure. Include a recent photo of your boat if possible. Communicate with Your Crew – Before leaving the dock, the boat operator should hold a short safety briefing to point out the location of safety gear; assign a spotter for watersports activity; and discuss rules about seating and movement while underway.

Besides these important tips, Emmons also recommends investing in a complimentary vessel safety check provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in your area. In only 15-30 minutes, the auxiliary will verify all safety equipment is up-to-date and operational, plus provide a written summary of how to correct any compliance concerns. Boats that pass earn an official decal confirming your vessel was in full compliance with all federal boating laws at the time of the check. For more information: https://cgaux.org/vsc/.

"Memorial Day Weekend brings heavier traffic to the waterways and may include first-time operators," said Emmons. "Use an extra dose of patience and caution. You'll have more fun and so will everyone else on the water."

About the Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

The Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is the non-profit arm of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA.net) dedicated to promoting boating safety in the United States. Boating safety content in this press release is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The WSF was the 2016 National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Innovations in Outreach award recipient; it won the 2021 Marine Marketers of America Neptune Award for Public Relations; and, it also has been recognized with multiple International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) Communication Awards. The organization's boating safety content has been published in leading national news outlets including USA Today, Miami Herald, Weather Channel, and Men's Journal among others. For more information, please visit watersportsfoundation.com.

SOURCE Water Sports Foundation