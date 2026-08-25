Water Sports Foundation Shares Top Tips to Promote Labor Day Boating Fun!

Boaters should adapt safe boating practices for the busy holiday and cooler weather ahead

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day, recognized as the traditional close of summer, is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year. Waterways from coast to coast will be crowded with boaters squeezing in one last day of summer fun on the water.

The Water Sports Foundation provides top tips to keep boaters safe on the waterways over the busy Labor Day weekend, plus extra tips for the cooler months ahead. Photo credit: Water Sports Foundation and Robert Glover. The Water Sports Foundation provides top tips to keep boaters safe on the waterways over the busy Labor Day weekend, plus extra tips for the cooler months ahead. Photo credit: Water Sports Foundation and Robert Glover.

Boaters should be prepared for longer lines at boat ramps, fuel docks and parking areas. They also should keep a close lookout for other boaters, including less experienced operators in rental boats, which are especially popular on holiday weekends. Boaters should also anticipate a stronger law enforcement presence monitoring waterways to ensure safety and sobriety.

"For many boaters, Labor Day marks the close of a summer filled with wonderful memories," said Jim Emmons, executive director of the Water Sports Foundation. "We want to remind boaters as we head into this holiday weekend to respect the water, remain vigilant and take proven precautions such as wearing a life jacket to prevent drowning, designating a sober skipper and watching for changing weather."

The Water Sports Foundation encourages boaters to follow these important tips while navigating Labor Day weekend:

File a Float Plan – Make sure to share your boat's make, model, color and registration number, the names of all on board, and your planned itinerary. Text this information to a trusted family member, friend, or marina staff before you launch. Include a recent photo of your boat and the time you expect to return.

– Make sure to share your boat's make, model, color and registration number, the names of all on board, and your planned itinerary. Text this information to a trusted family member, friend, or marina staff before you launch. Include a recent photo of your boat and the time you expect to return. Anticipate Time Changes – Check the sunset time, as days are shorter than they were in midsummer. Plan your return time accordingly.

– Check the sunset time, as days are shorter than they were in midsummer. Plan your return time accordingly. Communicate With Your Crew – Before leaving the dock, the boat operator should hold a short safety briefing to provide and discuss safety gear; assign a spotter for watersports activity; and address rules about seating and movement while underway.

– Before leaving the dock, the boat operator should hold a short safety briefing to provide and discuss safety gear; assign a spotter for watersports activity; and address rules about seating and movement while underway. Wear a Life Jacket – The U.S. Coast Guard reports 87% of boating drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. Always provide and wear a properly fitted life jacket. A U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD must be available for everyone in the boat.

– The U.S. Coast Guard reports 87% of boating drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. Always provide and wear a properly fitted life jacket. A U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD must be available for everyone in the boat. Never Boat Under the Influence – The U.S. Coast Guard reports alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Don't drink and drive: always designate a sober skipper!

– The U.S. Coast Guard reports alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Don't drink and drive: always designate a sober skipper! Use the Engine Cutoff Switch – The engine cutoff switch, which attaches to the operator with a lanyard, will immediately stop the boat's engine should the operator move away from the helm or fall overboard. The law now requires them on all open boats up to 26 feet.

– The engine cutoff switch, which attaches to the operator with a lanyard, will immediately stop the boat's engine should the operator move away from the helm or fall overboard. The law now requires them on all open boats up to 26 feet. Always Check Weather Before Departure – The National Weather Service advises boaters to always monitor marine forecasts before and during outings. If inclement weather threatens, head to safety immediately.

– The National Weather Service advises boaters to always monitor marine forecasts before and during outings. If inclement weather threatens, head to safety immediately. Carry Reliable Communication Devices – Don't rely on a cell phone alone. A VHF radio is the best way to communicate. Stay tuned to channel 16, the safety and hailing frequency monitored 24/7 by the U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels. A properly registered satellite beacon (EPIRB or PLB) provides additional protection.

– Don't rely on a cell phone alone. A VHF radio is the best way to communicate. Stay tuned to channel 16, the safety and hailing frequency monitored 24/7 by the U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels. A properly registered satellite beacon (EPIRB or PLB) provides additional protection. Extra Time & Space – Leave plenty of time to deal with crowded highways, busy boat docks and active waterways. Give extra space to personal watercraft, rented vessels and congested party zones at popular sandbars or gathering spots.

For those boating in more temperate zones, the season may extend into fall and winter. These boaters should adapt safety protocols to accommodate months with shorter days and cooler weather.

The Water Sports Foundations offers additional tips for post-Labor Day boating enthusiasts:

Dress Smart – Start with a moisture-wicking base, add cozy fleece or wool for warmth, and a waterproof outer shell to block wind and spray.

– Start with a moisture-wicking base, add cozy fleece or wool for warmth, and a waterproof outer shell to block wind and spray. Life Jackets Always on Top – Life jackets should always be worn over your outer layer and adjusted to fit properly. Note: some states, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, require all boaters to wear life jackets during the winter months. Know before you go!

Life jackets should always be worn over your outer layer and adjusted to fit properly. Note: some states, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, require all boaters to wear life jackets during the winter months. Know before you go! Pack Dry Clothes – Don't forget to pack an extra towel and a full change of clothes in a dry go-bag. If you get wet, a dry towel and clothes provide important warmth and comfort.

About the Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

The Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting boating safety in the United States. Boating safety content in this press release is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. For more information, please visit watersportsfoundation.com.

Media Contact:

Joel Staley

4072429994

[email protected]

SOURCE Water Sports Foundation