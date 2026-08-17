Water Sports Foundation Applauds Advancements in Life Jacket Technology, Design and Comfort

More Comfortable Designs Increase Use of the Most Effective Boating Safety Product

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life jacket technology has advanced dramatically since the early 1800s, when mariners first began stuffing canvas vests with blocks of wood, rows of cork, or tropical tree fibers. While the filling, fabric and fit have evolved over the last two centuries, the life jacket's primary purpose remains the same: saving lives.

Life jacket technology has advanced dramatically and is currently undergoing a revolution with flotation fabrics that are lightweight, more flexible and custom designed for individual boating lifestyles including stand-up paddleboarding (upper left), tow sports behind a boat (upper right), inflatable designs for offshore boating (lower left) and kayak fishing (lower right). Photo credit from top left clockwise: Level Six, Full Throttle, Mustang Survival and Onyx. Life jacket technology has advanced dramatically and is currently undergoing a revolution with new floatation fabrics that are lightweight, comfortable, stylish and custom designed for individual boating lifestyles. Photo credit Full Throttle.

According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, 86% of all drowning victims in boating incidents were not wearing a life jacket. Researchers at the U.S. Coast Guard and the University of Maryland concluded the number of drownings could be reduced by 80% if all boaters would wear life jackets.

"The data is indisputable: Life jackets save lives," said Jim Emmons, executive director of the Water Sports Foundation (WSF). "With the vastly improved comfort, convenience and styles now available, there's no excuse not to wear one."

The bulky orange horse-collars of yesteryear have morphed into sleek, activity-specific life jackets. Closed-cell foam in a comfortable nylon vest is the starting point for today's inherently buoyant PFDs, while more advanced models add segmented foam and breathable mesh panels.

Inflatable life jackets also have advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years. Today's high-tech versions are self-inflating, and many come with strobe lights and pockets for a personal locator beacon (PLB) that can summon rescuers from anywhere on the planet.

Lili Colby, industry and non-profit relations specialist at life jacket manufacturer Mustang Survival, says life jackets today are better engineered to save an unconscious person. "Many high buoyancy inflatable life jackets, such as ones designed for offshore open water environments, are now better able to keep an unconscious person's head above water," she said. "It's an indispensable advancement."

A new class of ultra-comfortable PFDs will reach the market in 2027 thanks to the Coast Guard's new Level 50 standard, which allows for lower-profile devices to meet legal carriage requirements.

Stig Larsson, CEO of paddling apparel and life jacket manufacturer Level Six, reports strong interest in the lighter, slimmer L50 vests he's debuting next year.

"We just released our 2027 catalog, and I'm amazed by the extremely positive response and high level of interest in L50 products," said Larsson. "I hope this translates into more paddlers and boaters wearing PFDs."

Len Nelson, senior director of sales for Absolute Outdoor and Kent Safety Products, another leading life jacket company, underscores the importance of comfort. "Improved materials and design make life jackets more comfortable than ever. That's critical, because the life jacket you're not wearing can't save you," Nelson said.

Despite major advancements in comfort, materials and design, a U.S. Coast Guard study found life jacket wear rates for all boaters have increased only 2.8% since 1999. Reasons cited for not wearing a life jacket included discomfort, especially in warm weather; lack of education; alcohol consumption leading to impaired judgment; and the mistaken belief that boaters who can swim don't need to wear a life jacket.

To help boat operators overcome objections to wearing life jackets, the WSF offers five tips:

1. State the Rule at the Dock

Explain that wearing a life jacket is the "captain's rule" for all. It's like the rule for wearing a seatbelt in a car: no one leaves the dock until everyone is safely buckled in.

2. Lead by Example

The easiest way to get passengers to comply is for the captain to wear one. Captains who model safe behavior create the norm for all onboard.

3. Invest in Comfortable Gear

Smart boat owners invest in modern, more comfortable and stylish Coast Guard-approved life jackets for themselves and their guests.

4. Ensure a Proper Fit

A poorly fitting life jacket is not just uncomfortable; it's also less effective. Always ensure buckles and zips are fastened and straps adjusted. As one boater puts it, the life jacket should "feel like the hug of a small child." Test the fit by lifting the jacket by the shoulders and ensuring it doesn't slip past the wearer's ears.

5. Explain the Why

Many boaters who avoid life jackets claim to be "strong swimmers." The captain should explain that even Olympic swimmers can be knocked unconscious or suffer cold-water shock upon sudden immersion. Additionally, in an emergency, boaters may not have time to find and put on their life jacket.

For more information about life jacket design and usage, view this WSF video: https://www.watersportsfoundation.com/media/video-life-jacket-proper-fit/.

About the Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

The Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting boating safety in the United States. Boating safety content in this press release is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. For more information, please visit watersportsfoundation.com.

SOURCE Water Sports Foundation