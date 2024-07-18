Water Sports Industry Association and National Marine Manufacturers Association Partner with the Blue Earth County Sheriffs to Promote Water Safety

MANKATO, Minn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA), and National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) are partnering to promote water safety at the Blue Earth County Fair in Garden City, Minnesota. The event will take place on Friday, July 26th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Blue Earth County Sheriff's fair booth and features the supplying of free life jackets to attendees.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the importance of wearing life jackets while participating in water activities in addition to following the core pillars of the WSIA's Wake Responsibly program. These pillars include staying 200 ft away from shore, other boats, and docks, minimizing repetitive passes, and keeping music at a reasonable level.

By providing free life jackets to attendees, the organizations hope to encourage safe boating practices and prevent drownings. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about safe boating practices. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies of free life jackets are limited.

"As Minnesotans, we cherish time on our lakes and rivers. That's why it's so important to remember to wear a life jacket - it's a simple step in making water activities safe for everyone," said Governor Tim Walz. "Following proper water safety means we can enjoy our beautiful lakes while remaining safe."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Water Sports Industry Association and National Marine Manufacturers Association to promote both water safety and Wake Responsibly through the distribution of life jackets" said Blue Earth County Sheriff, Jeff Wersal. "This collaboration is essential to ensuring that every individual engaging in water activities has the necessary knowledge and tools to safeguard their well-being."

"The WSIA is steadfast in our commitment to ensuring all boaters are following the core pillars of the Wake Responsibly program and are equipped with the proper floatation devices, especially as they engage in towed water sports. We are delighted to be working with the Blue Earth County Sheriffs to advance this education in their communities" said Lee Gatts, Vice President of Government Affairs.

Jesse McArdell, Midwest Policy and Engagement Manager with the National Marine Manufacturers Association added, "NMMA is proud to partner with local law enforcement to promote boating safety through our summer long life jacket giveaway program. By working together, we aim to ensure that everyone on the water has access to essential safety gear, making boating a safer and more enjoyable experience for all."

The Sheriff's Office of Blue Earth County is an integral part of the County's system of justice. Their mission is to provide quality services that promote and protect the safety, security and well being of all the people in our community.

The Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) is the towed water sports industry's leading advocate, working to strengthen, grow boating and protect the interests of its member companies. The WSIA develops best practices, maintains waterway access rights, educates participants, and promotes safety on the water, including when participating in towed watersports. WSIA represents over 440 member companies, including boat, marine engine, and accessory manufacturers, as well as marine dealers.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the trade association for the North American recreational boating industry, representing 1,300 marine businesses, including recreational boat, marine engine, and accessory manufacturers. The recreational boating industry has a $230 billion impact on the nation's economy, supporting over 810,000 American jobs across 36,000 U.S. based marine businesses.

